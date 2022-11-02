Submit Release
Latest News: Library Seeks Applicants for 2023 Junior Fellows Program

The Library of Congress is seeking applicants for its Junior Fellows Program, a summer internship held from May 22, 2023, to July 28, 2023. This 10-week, full-time paid internship is open to undergraduate and graduate students interested in learning and conducting research using the resources of the world’s largest library. Remote and onsite project opportunities are available. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Library Seeks Applicants for 2023 Junior Fellows Program

