Two Young Ballet Dancers Follow Their Dream to Perform at a Prestigious Ballet Competitions.
Two young ladies, embracing their passion and love for ballet, are training every day for one of the rigorous ballet competitions in the world.
“This the reason why McAllen Ballet Incubator exists, to become a sanctuary to the ballet dancers in this region”.”MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new ballet school in deep South Texas, McAllen Ballet Incubator, announced today it is sending two young dancers: Eva Ruiz (14), and Sophia Mireless (15), to compete at one of the top ballet competitions in the world.
— Gabriela Antunano, MBI Artistic Director
Sophia and Eva are two ballet students who, since they were six years old, had dedicated their life to ballet. From more than 8 hours of training a week to private classes and auditions, the eager ballet dancers are looking for the next step in their ballet educational journey.
Under the lead of MBI’s Artistic Director, Gabriela Antunano, and one of the school’s most talented ballet teachers, Marcela Cavazos, the ballet dancers decided to invest their time and energy to grow as dancers and undertake a diligent training in order to compete in one of the most intricate ballet competitions in the world, following their dream to become professional ballet dancers.
The two could bring recognition and inspiration to one of the poorest areas in the United States. Their hometown is lacking a professional ballet company, and until McAllen Ballet Incubator opened its doors, there was not a school or studio focusing on teaching ballet. “I deeply treasure to see them grow at every class and every rehearsal”. Said MBI artistic director, Gabriela Antunano. “This the reason why McAllen Ballet Incubator exists, to become a sanctuary to the ballet dancers in this region”.
Eva and Sophia are on their way to become a symbol of achievement to all young ballerinas in the border region. Regardless of the competition's outcome, their principal goal is to inspire their hometown’s youth and bring home national recognition.
############
McAllen Ballet Incubator is a sanctuary to ballet dancers in the Rio Grande Valley Area: McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg, Texas. It opened its doors in August 2022 with the purpose to become a beacon of excellence in ballet training in the RGV. To learn more about the McAllen Ballet Incubator, you can visit http://www.mcallenballetincubator.com or email: info@mcallenballetincubator.com
Rocio Gomez
McAllen Ballet Incubator
email us here