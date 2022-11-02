Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,332 in the last 365 days.

Two Young Ballet Dancers Follow Their Dream to Perform at a Prestigious Ballet Competitions.

Eva Ruiz McAllen TX, McAllen Ballet Incubator, McAllen Ballet, RGV Ballet, Deborah Case Dance Academy, Nutcracker RGV Ballet

Eva Ruiz and Sophie Mireles, talented Ballet Dancers from McAllen, TX.

Two young ladies, embracing their passion and love for ballet, are training every day for one of the rigorous ballet competitions in the world.

“This the reason why McAllen Ballet Incubator exists, to become a sanctuary to the ballet dancers in this region”.”
— Gabriela Antunano, MBI Artistic Director
MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new ballet school in deep South Texas, McAllen Ballet Incubator, announced today it is sending two young dancers: Eva Ruiz (14), and Sophia Mireless (15), to compete at one of the top ballet competitions in the world.

Sophia and Eva are two ballet students who, since they were six years old, had dedicated their life to ballet. From more than 8 hours of training a week to private classes and auditions, the eager ballet dancers are looking for the next step in their ballet educational journey.

Under the lead of MBI’s Artistic Director, Gabriela Antunano, and one of the school’s most talented ballet teachers, Marcela Cavazos, the ballet dancers decided to invest their time and energy to grow as dancers and undertake a diligent training in order to compete in one of the most intricate ballet competitions in the world, following their dream to become professional ballet dancers.

The two could bring recognition and inspiration to one of the poorest areas in the United States. Their hometown is lacking a professional ballet company, and until McAllen Ballet Incubator opened its doors, there was not a school or studio focusing on teaching ballet. “I deeply treasure to see them grow at every class and every rehearsal”. Said MBI artistic director, Gabriela Antunano. “This the reason why McAllen Ballet Incubator exists, to become a sanctuary to the ballet dancers in this region”.

Eva and Sophia are on their way to become a symbol of achievement to all young ballerinas in the border region. Regardless of the competition's outcome, their principal goal is to inspire their hometown’s youth and bring home national recognition.

############
McAllen Ballet Incubator is a sanctuary to ballet dancers in the Rio Grande Valley Area: McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg, Texas. It opened its doors in August 2022 with the purpose to become a beacon of excellence in ballet training in the RGV. To learn more about the McAllen Ballet Incubator, you can visit http://www.mcallenballetincubator.com or email: info@mcallenballetincubator.com

Rocio Gomez
McAllen Ballet Incubator
email us here

You just read:

Two Young Ballet Dancers Follow Their Dream to Perform at a Prestigious Ballet Competitions.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.