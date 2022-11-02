MeridianLink® Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

MeridianLink, Inc.® MLNK, a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious distinction is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at MeridianLink. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"While some companies have struggled to maintain their culture post-pandemic, MeridianLink has only strengthened theirs," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "This certification is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. By consistently achieving this distinction, MeridianLink proves time and again they prioritize creating an amazing employee experience above all else."

When it comes to company culture, MeridianLink focuses on creating a remote-first, collaborative environment where team members are empowered to explore new, innovative ways to help their customers better serve consumers. Survey respondents said they enjoy working at MeridianLink because they are given responsibility, feel that everyone genuinely cares about each other, and that management trusts people to do a good job.

"To be recognized as a Great Place to Work for three years running is such an accomplishment and one that wouldn't happen without our talented team," said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. "The core of our culture is putting people first. We know we are stronger together, and we work to ensure that MeridianLink is a place where people can build thriving careers."

MeridianLink offers several key initiatives that contribute to its distinctive culture, including a focus on collaboration, mentorship programs that pair new employees with an experienced colleague to ensure a smooth onboarding process, access to executives through an open-door policy and regular meetings, programs that support a healthy lifestyle, a celebratory environment recognizing holidays, birthdays, and other milestones, and community partnering programs that give a paid day off to all employees so people can volunteer where it matters most to them.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

