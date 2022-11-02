Embarc Advisors Served as Exclusive Advisor for TechMD In Its Acquisition by ICS

Embarc successfully positioned TechMD for sale and secured numerous competitive bids.

November 2, 2022 - West Hollywood, California - Embarc Advisors, a disruptive corporate finance advisory firm that focuses on supporting SMBs, startups, and middle-market firms, acted as the exclusive advisor to TechMD, a provider of Managed IT Services to small to medium businesses, during its sale to ICS, a portfolio company of ClearLight Partners and leading provider of Information Technology (IT) Managed Services.

“Choosing Embarc as our M&A advisory firm was one of the best decisions we made in this entire process,” said Sebastian Igreti, Tech MD’s Co-Founder. “Jay Jung and his team helped us position the company for sale, marketed TechMD in a way that generated numerous competitive bids, and guided us every step of the way until close. They were top-notch in terms of expertise but more importantly, they were most interested in protecting our interests and helping us get the best deal possible.”

“We were thrilled to be part of this deal and provide the advisory services that TechMD needed,” stated Jay Jung, Managing Partner of Embarc Advisors. “Our mission is to provide top-tier advisory services to founders and entrepreneurs as they go through one of the most important transactions of their life. We are able to achieve this through our innovative business model that replaces the transaction fee with an hourly rate, which allows us to deliver comprehensive hands-on support throughout the entire process.”

Embarc Advisors was honored to be the exclusive advisor to TechMD during this transition. Over its twenty-year history, TechMD has supported many small-to-medium-sized businesses and organizations in the Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas. TechMD provided IT managed services, cybersecurity services, technical services, cloud solutions, and product procurement.

About Embarc Advisors:

Embarc Advisors is building a disruptive corporate finance advisory firm focused on supporting SMBs, startups, and middle-market firms. Founded by a former Goldman Sachs investment banking VP and McKinsey & Co. Corporate Finance Practice Engagement Manager, the company delivers the highest quality advice across M&A, capital raise, outsourced corporate development, and strategic CFO services. Its unique business model allows it to support clients through the entire life cycle of the company. Rejecting the traditional transaction-fee-based business, Embarc is able to take a white-glove approach on select deal opportunities to drive above-market outcomes.

Comprised of a seasoned group of corporate finance experts with backgrounds in investment banking, private equity, consulting, investment management, and strategic finance / FP&A, Embarc is uniquely positioned to provide 360-degree support on the full spectrum of corporate finance needs. Since its inception in 2020, the company successfully closed multiple M&A transactions, executed capital raises from early-stage seed to $100M+ growth equity rounds, and supported the sustainable, profitable growth of several companies as their strategic CFO team.

For more information about Embarc Advisors, visit here.

Follow Embarc Advisors at:



Media Contact:

Otter Public Relations

727-739-7335

kristi.hedrick@otterpr.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Embarc Advisors

Contact Person: Kristi Hedrick

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://embarcadvisors.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Embarc Advisors Served as Exclusive Advisor for TechMD In Its Acquisition by ICS