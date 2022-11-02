Cadmus Acquires Change Management Consultancy Wheelhouse Group

New Strategy and Transformation Line of Business Combines Firms' Capabilities in Technology and Innovation with Stakeholder-Focused Organizational Transformation to Achieve Lasting Impacts

Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announces its acquisition of Wheelhouse Group, a premier provider of change management services. Enhanced by Wheelhouse's expertise, Cadmus will offer clients the deep management and technical expertise necessary to achieve meaningful and lasting benefits for their stakeholders, especially in the IT modernization, citizen services, and workforce transformation spaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005313/en/

Wheelhouse delivers high-impact professional services to executives in federal agencies across four core competencies: organizational change management, stakeholder engagement and communications, workforce transformation, and enterprise optimization. They offer specialized expertise in particularly challenging transformations, including the adoption of complex, enterprise-wide technology, customer experience (CX), DevSecOps/Agile culture building, accessibility and inclusion, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, cloud adoption, and cybersecurity mindset.

Wheelhouse will expand Cadmus' federal footprint, with clients that include the Departments of Treasury (including the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Mint, Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency), Labor, Interior, and Education, as well as reinforcing Cadmus' presence with clients such as the General Services Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Justice, and a number of commercial clients.

"Wheelhouse's outstanding consultants are highly adept at delivering the impactful, stakeholder-focused guidance leaders need to ensure organizations are equipped to adopt transformative actions that yield lasting results," said President and CEO Ian Kline. "I'm delighted to welcome Wheelhouse to Cadmus and I'm excited about the enhanced suite of capabilities we are now able to offer our clients around the globe."

Wheelhouse will form a new Strategy and Transformation line of business within Cadmus' U.S. public sector division. Co-founder and president Beth McDonald will lead the new line of business as a Cadmus senior vice president. Wheelhouse co-founder and CEO Laurie Axelrod will support Wheelhouse's successful integration into Cadmus and provide consulting services post-integration.

"Cadmus' technical expertise directly addresses many of the challenges our clients are facing today and perfectly complements our team's capabilities on the people side of organizational transformation," says Axelrod. "We couldn't be more excited to offer this enhanced support to clients as they work to transform their organizations for long-term success, and to provide our employees expanded opportunities to grow professionally as part of Cadmus."

Wheelhouse engaged investment bank Evergreen Advisors on this transaction. Legal and accounting support was provided by Zarren Law Group and KWC, respectively.

About Wheelhouse

Since its founding in 2003, Wheelhouse Group has partnered with clients to successfully navigate change, improve how individuals and teams function, and continuously improve organizational performance and transformational objectives. With nearly 100 consultants averaging 15+ years of experience, Wheelhouse Group offers specialized knowledge in the people side of change, including organizational change management, stakeholder engagement and communications, workforce transformation, and enterprise optimization. We provide the strategies, communications, training, and tools to achieve large scale and complex transformational change and work alongside executives to communicate the vision, shape the solutions, create compelling messaging and address cultural, behavioral or skill-related barriers. For more information, visit https://wheelhousegroup.com/.

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world's most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts leveraging transformative technologies to work seamlessly across disciplines to help you achieve extraordinary results. From energy, water, and transportation to safety, security, and resilience—together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus' more than 700 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005313/en/