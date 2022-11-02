Global Mobile Satellite Phone Market Anticipated to Garner $5,262.1 Million, Growing with 4.0% CAGR in the 2019 to 2027 Timeframe [185-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global mobile satellite phone market . According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $5,262.1 million and grow with a CAGR of 4.0% in the estimated period, 2019–2027. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Mobile Satellite Phone Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the global mobile satellite phone market. The implementation of lockdown restrictions resulted in the closure of numerous industries worldwide. The mobile satellite phone industry also faced a similar downfall, owing to reduced demand for mobile satellite phone services amidst the pandemic. Hence, market players significantly invested in technological advances and strategic developments to survive during the crisis period.

Factors Impacting the Mobile Satellite Phone Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global mobile satellite phone market is a significant rise in demand for mobile satellite phones in emergency situations like natural or human-made calamities and defense operations for communicating with teams during disasters. In addition, the rising technological developments such as the launch of smart satellite phones is projected to unlock lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the strict government regulations for using mobile satellite phones in many countries is anticipated to hamper the market's growth.

The report segments the global mobile satellite phone market into type, end use, and region.

GEO Type Mobile satellite phone Sub-Segment to Grow Extraordinarily

The GEO type mobile satellite phone sub-segment of the type segment is expected to hit $3,453.9 million in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising adoption of GEO satellites as they are located at higher altitudes which helps in obtaining a broader view and scanning larger portions of the earth.

Maritime Sub-Segment to Observe Accelerated growth

The maritime sub-segment of the end-use segment is anticipated to grow rapidly by surpassing $1280.4 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for mobile satellite phones in the maritime industry owing to the nonexistence of network connections under the water.

North America Region to Perceive Speedy Growth

The report analyzes the global mobile satellite phone market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America market is anticipated to garner $1,621.2 million in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the growing investments by market players in mobile satellite phone technologies in this region.

Key Players of the Global Mobile Satellite Phone Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global mobile satellite phone market including

Inmarsat PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Iridium Communications Inc. Thuraya Telecommunications EchoStar Corporation Globalstar Ericsson Intelsat AT&T Telstramobile, and others.

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in innovative product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a foremost position in the global market. – Purchase Inquiry

For instance, in September 2022, Bullitt, a British-based international mobile phone and consumer electronics business, announced its plans to launch satellite phone services next year.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter's five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

