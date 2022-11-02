CobbleStone Contract Insight® 22.1.0 Offers a Refreshing CLM Experience & User Interface

CobbleStone Software is thrilled to announce the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 22.1.0.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - the Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report - has refreshed their acclaimed and award-winning contract management software platform with an engaging user interface and exciting new CLM features and innovations. This exciting new release - CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 22.1.0 - offers even more future-minded functionality to bring organizations into the next level of legal operations.

Contract managers can be afforded a splendidly low-friction, highly configurable, and flexible CLM experience.

New innovations and features introduced in CobbleStone Contract Insight 22.1.0 include:

>A Refreshing Core CLM Software Application Experience

>A Visually Engaging Contract Record Details Page Experience

>A Dynamic Progress Bar & Back-to-Top Button

>Robust Contract Management Software User Information & Account Menu

>Automated Contract Redlining for Improved Drafting and Negotiations

>Proactive Field Recommendations for Contract Metadata Management

>Insightful Contract Data Extraction Summaries With VISDOM® Contract AI

>Insightful Contract Data Extraction Clause Similarity With VISDOM Contract AI

Click here to learn the specifics and see demonstrations of the exciting features mentioned above.

This refreshing update makes the overall user experience with CobbleStone Contract Insight even smoother and can help users enhance their existing contract practices leading them to succeed in their oversight of contracts, requests, vendors, and other critical aspects of contract management and eProcurement.

"We at CobbleStone® are excited to share the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight 22.1.0 - with its refreshing UI and its visually engaging and low-friction features," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"With this exciting release, we continue to exemplify our industry leadership by empowering our loyal customer base with powerful tools to support their evolving contract management and eProcurement needs."

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM AI and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> Twitter

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, marketing@cobblestonesoftware.com

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software