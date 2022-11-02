Metronet Declares Bettendorf Certified Gigabit City as 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network Expands

Metronet has officially declared Bettendorf a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet after the company's ultra-high-speed fiber optic network became accessible to a majority of households and businesses throughout the city. To date, Metronet has installed more than 320 miles of fiber optic internet throughout Bettendorf, bringing future-proof gigabit speeds to residents and businesses as the company continues to expand from its initial build plan.

"As Metronet expands to serve more residents and businesses throughout Bettendorf, we are thrilled to officially become a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet, with access to speeds that will support our community well into the future," said Mayor Robert Gallagher. "We are grateful for Metronet's investment in our community and their continued support as an active citizen of Bettendorf."

Metronet began construction in Bettendorf in 2019 and has since grown to become the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider, rapidly growing to create more Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet. Bettendorf residents interested in learning more about Metronet's future-proof services may visit shop.metronet.com.

"Metronet is proud to officially declare Bettendorf a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet as we continue to ensure that residents and businesses throughout the city, and much of the Quad Cities, have access to a network that supports the future success of their community," said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. "Now, the majority of Bettendorf's businesses and residents have access to our 100 percent fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit and will soon be able to scale to multi-gigabit services."

Metronet maintains a storefront in Davenport located at 902 W Kimberly Road, Suite 7, Bettendorf, IA 52806, and currently employs several local associates in departments such as sales, marketing, customer service and field operations. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

Certification as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet is earned once a majority of households and business locations have access to Metronet's symmetrical fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second). The number of households is based on the total Households (2016-2020) and the number of business locations is based on total All firms (2017) from the U.S. Census Bureau.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet's growing list of "Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet" may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

High-resolution logos and photos available upon request.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005061/en/