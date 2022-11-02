KinderCare Kids Scholarship Fund Applications for 2023-2024 School Year Now Open

Annual scholarship program offers KinderCare alumni the opportunity to pursue or continue a college education

KinderCare Learning Companies®, a leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care, today announced that applications for the KinderCare Kids Scholarship Fund are now open to its alumni across the country.

The college tuition scholarship program was introduced in 2019 in honor of KinderCare's 50th birthday and has been awarded to 79 students to date. This year, scholarships will be given to 20 KinderCare alumni in the amount of up to $5,000 each to be applied toward the 2023-2024 school year. Former recipients are encouraged to re-apply, as the program is renewable.

"KinderCare is just the beginning of an educational journey for families in our centers. We cherish the opportunity to celebrate the children who've been in our care, even long after they've graduated from our programs," said Tom Wyatt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KinderCare. "This scholarship is a commitment to our belief that everyone should have access to high-quality education to enhance their future and thrive in today's workforce."

Applications will be accepted now through March 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year in an accredited two- or four-year college. Scholarship recipients will be notified in June 2023. To learn more and apply, visit kindercare.com and get answers to frequently asked questions here.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare® Learning Centers that offer high-quality early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2022, KinderCare earned its sixth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

