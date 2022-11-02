BigImpactHQ™ Elevates The Voices of Women Speakers And Reminds Them To Exercise Their Right To Vote

Democracy needs womens’ voices to be heard in the United States 2022 midterm’s election.

Mark & Shannon, Co-Founders of BigImpactHQ™ in Austin, Texas, remind women to exercise their RIGHT TO VOTE and to remember the women who fought and suffered make this opportunity available to women.



There are 332,403,649 Americans who need you on November 8, 2022, the day of the midterm elections. Leading public speaking experts, Mark and Shannon Grainger, remind women who have a platform and a voice, to assert your voice and exercise your voting rights. These elections have an impact on many issues from healthcare to abortion rights, LGBTQ privileges, and even climate change. Exercising your right as a citizen to vote can protect the future you want to see.

Midterm elections measure the present administration and the wider political landscape of the nation. This is where American voters are allowed to re-assess government leaders, elect, or re-elect representatives who can keep the president’s plan in check, generating a greater impact on the country’s direction and those in positions of power.

With the top issues including abortion rights and child care fundings, American women are the most affected citizens with the new law that bans abortion reversing 50 years of federally protected rights by not just withdrawing but also cutting funds from healthcare to over a million women in Indiana alone. There were numerous reports by experts who have commented on this law saying that it is jeopardizing women’s lives.

For years, women have been oppressed from equality, deprived from education, and even now having their reproductive rights taken away from them. American democracy is under threat. Women are given the chance to not just balance out the power of Washington, but most importantly the future of basic women’s rights and American democracy itself. Every vote, no matter who or what it is for, is a signal that a person cares about having a say in the destiny of a nation.

This is why BigImpactHQ™ is passionate about supporting women to use their voices and make them count in this midterm elections. Women should take this opportunity to take back what belongs to them, and protect their own rights. If you want to make a difference in the inflation, college costs, and carve the way to other rights, your state needs your voice. Through voting we get a sense of what everyone wants from our government; it is the manifestation of our collective will and representation.

Your voice is the tool you have right now to impact change in your community. Sitting on the sidelines is just not good enough.

Check your voter registration status here and your deadline to register here.

To support this year’s Midterm Elections and Women, the BigImpactHQ™’s training and coaching theme series for this month is Speaker Wealth where Mark & Shannon go deep in helping business women leverage the power of their voice to make a fortune for themselves and their families. It’s about owning your power as a woman and exercising your rights.

“Chasing Wealth: The Double Edged Sword of Hustle” and “How to Become A 7-Figure Speaker” will be available for viewing online after taking the Speaker’s Blueprint Quiz on BigImpactHQ.com/Quiz/Speaker-Blueprint/ starting Monday, November 7th.

About BIHQ:

BigImpactHQ™ elevates and amplifies the voices of Successful Business Women with a proven formula that empowers them to speak up, turn tragedy into triumph and move from victim to victor - ALL while getting paid a fortune to change the world.

About M&S:

As the Co-Founders of BigImpactHQ™, Mark & Shannon have worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including AFLAC, Marriott International, Porsche, Harley Davidson, Clear Channel Communications, Anheuser-Busch, Arbonne, doTerra, and Mary Kay. And while they love supporting women in corporate take a seat at the table, their greatest gift lies in supporting business women to monetize their message and make a bigger difference with their voice. Their signature event, “Women DISRUPT! 3-Day Speaker Experience” brings together 6 and 7-figure business women for 3 days of speaker skill drills and lessons in the Art of Feminine Influence & Persuasion”. With over 3,000 women in attendance since 2014… BigImpactHQ™ is gaining a reputation for being the headquarters of women’s empowerment across the globe… helping their speakers build 7-Figure Businesses, generate wealth and impact millions of lives - All through the power of Public Speaking.

Media Contact

BigImpactHQ

MARK A. GRAINGER

925-305-0648

Austin

Texas

United States