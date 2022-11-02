Hypetrain presents a novel approach to influencer marketing
Hypetrain, a rapidly growing SaaS provider, introduced a set of new features: new media channel and more advanced communication and management tools.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypetrain, a rapidly growing SaaS provider, introduced a set of new features on their influencer marketing platform. The latest update includes the launch of a new media channel and more advanced communication and management tools.
So what’s new?
- Sharing insights in collaborative workspaces. From now on, teammates can get access to a unified workspace on the Hypetrain platform to track the campaign’s progress and chat with no data loss.
- Getting analytics on Instagram influencers. Besides YouTube, users can now browse through profiles and select influencers on Instagram.
- DM with influencers. Hypetrain users are free to send personal messages or set up mass mailing right on the platform, instead of omnichannel communication via messengers or email.
- Leveraging advanced filters. This option gives an opportunity to be more specific when searching for influencers on YouTube and Instagram.
- Taking advantage of more efficient management. With an in-built CRM system, users will be able to manually add contacts, attach emails or phone numbers to the influencer’s profile, and link contacts to other channels.
Hypetrain’s key mission is to make influencer marketing transparent and accessible through automation and big data algorithms, and this release is no exception. According to the developers, they strive to make the platform as intuitive as possible, so no demos are needed.
Speaking of the upcoming releases, the team promises that two new options, “Publishing” and “Tracking”, will soon be available on the platform. We’re also expecting the launch of a new media channel, TikTok.
At the moment, any user can try Hypetrain absolutely free till the end of November’22.
The regular pricing packages after will be:
Hypetrain Universal: $59/month flat per person
About Hypetrain
Launched in 2018, Hypetrain is an international startup with teams across Europe and US. Having analyzed best influencer marketing practices, the team developed an automated full-scale solution that helps any-size business to find the most suitable creator for collaboration. The company’s clients include forward-thinking digital teams such as Zorka Agency, Corey NYC, and MatchUp Influencer, among others.
To learn more, check the website: https://hypetrain.io
