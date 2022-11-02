SECURE INSIGHT AND ORBIS TECHNOLOGIES COLLABORATING ON BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS FOR DIGITAL MORTGAGE INDUSTRY TRANSACTIONS
Mortgage Industry Tech Leader Develops Blockchain Process to Add Security to Digital Mortgage and Real Estate Transactions
Everyone in the mortgage industry – which is where the real money is in real estate – realizes that all real estate transactions will ultimately move onto the blockchain.”PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Insight, the Parsippany, NJ-based SaaS technology provider offering mortgage fraud, wire fraud, and risk analytics services to banks, mortgage lenders, and credit unions nationwide, has partnered with Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in content development and management solutions headquartered in Annapolis MD, on a secure blockchain processing technology platform. Orbis is an industry leader in helping companies create exceptional content, such as technical documentation, eLearning, online help, visualizations, and training materials, required to compete at the highest level.
— Dr. Malcolm Chisholm
Utilizing Secure Insight’s industry-best database of fully validated, risk assessed, and monitored profiles of attorneys, title agents, escrow officers, and notaries engaged in mortgage loan settlement, the collaboration is developing a platform whereby Secure Insight’s profiles will underwrite the security keys for professionals to gain access to their assigned blocks or ledgers in the digital mortgage process.
While still in its infancy, the migration of lenders towards blockchain technology adoption to secure a completely digitized mortgage lending process is being actively developed by major banks worldwide. In the United States, due to the risks associated with the individuals and entities accessing funds, key documents, and nonpublic consumer personal and financial data, as well as the risk of unauthorized access to that data, Secure Insight’s ability to instantaneously identify and validate these key players is a significant function within a blockchain constructed digital lending platform.
Dr. Malcolm Chisholm, an Oxford-educated metadata and digital lending expert, opined, “Everyone in the mortgage industry – which is where the real money is in real estate – realizes that all real estate transactions will ultimately move onto the blockchain.” He recently penned a high-profile article on Secure Insight and the future of blockchain in real estate for FastBlocks titled “Fighting Real Estate Fraud on the Blockchain.”
Secure Insight founder Andrew Liput interviewed for that article, believes that blockchain is “the inevitable future of all mortgage lending transactions” and that the transition to this platform is “several years, not decades away.”
Orbis Technologies Program Manager Erica Hall stated, “Orbis is excited to work with Secure Insight on this forward-thinking project. We are already working with several clients on developing blockchain solutions and share Secure Insight’s vision that the future of lending will be on digital platforms secured by blockchain.”
The two companies have already completed the development of a technology roadmap for the solution and are engaged in scheduling the following steps, including working on strategic partnerships with potential end users of the Secure Insight offering.
For more about Secure Insight, visit www.secureinsight.com.
Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative content solutions and professional services to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government. Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, with operations in Chennai, India; Torquay, United Kingdom; and Sydney, Australia. For more on Orbis Technologies, visit www.orbistechnologies.com.
To read Dr. Malcolm Chisholm’s recent article on blockchain in the real estate industry, visit https://lnkd.in/eyspzdAH.
Andrew Liput
Secure Insight
aliput@secureinsight.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn