Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management Promotes Key Members of Financial Team

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that they are promoting two key members of their financial team. James Brockett, formerly a Vice President and Financial Advisor, has advanced to Senior Vice President, and Justin Saur, formerly a Senior Registered Associate, is now a Financial Advisor.

Tom Fautrel, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital, congratulated these team members, saying “These promotions acknowledge the hard work and dedication James and Justin put into serving our clients. I am proud of how much they have accomplished and look forward to seeing their continued growth.”

As a Senior Vice President with Seventy2 Capital, James Brockett strives to enhance his clients’ financial well-being by advising clients on the optimal mix of investments. He believes that tailored and holistic investment advice is the key to meeting one’s most important financial goals. James primarily serves those in the legal profession and works with business owners to maximize corporate retirement strategies. He also leads Seventy2 Capital’s internship program, a unique opportunity for college and graduate students to gain practical experience in wealth management.

As an Advisor, Justin Saur has a goal-based approach to wealth management, building an investment plan around his clients’ most important goals to help them reach financial freedom. Justin has gained particular experience advising business owners, corporate and non-profit executives, and high net worth individuals and families. Justin began his career at Seventy2 Capital as a wealth management intern while attending the University of Maryland to study Economics. Upon graduation, he joined the team full-time as a Client Service Associate, and worked on the Client Services team at Seventy2 Capital for four years prior to becoming a Financial Advisor.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

CAR #1022-03880