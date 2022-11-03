TCT Portal Expands to the European Union to Make Compliance Management Suck Less

The SaaS-based application is designed to streamline every aspect of compliance management and is now available in the EU for the first time.

We named the company purposefully: our goal is to provide Total Compliance Tracking. We will support any standard that our customers are subject to.” — Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in compliance software, today announced that its online compliance management platform is available to organisations in the European Union. TCT is a US-based company that serves organisations that are subject to compliance, Assessment Firms that validate compliance, and Service Providers that serve those in the security/compliance industry.

TCT Portal is a SaaS-based application designed to streamline every aspect of compliance management. Organisations and assessment firms use the platform to reduce the frustrations of manual spreadsheets and onerous tasks. The application reportedly eliminates wasted manual labour on these engagements by as much as half each compliance cycle.

“To be completely truthful, managing compliance sucks. TCT was born from our own frustrating experience of trying to manage compliance,” said TCT’s founder, Adam Goslin. “It’s our mission to make it suck less, and we’re proud to offer TCT Portal as a cost effective solution.”

TCT Portal was designed and built by security and compliance professionals with decades of in-depth compliance management expertise. Their goal was to create a centralised data repository that organises and stores every communication, piece of evidence, including requirement associated written explanations. Automation creates an efficient workflow, and real-time dashboards provide critical insights at a glance.

The European instance of the platform is hosted out of secure facilities in the EU. The move is designed to give organisations confidence that their data will stay in Europe, in accordance with GDPR regulations.

“We named the company purposefully: our goal is to provide Total Compliance Tracking. We will support any standard that our customers are subject to,” Goslin said. “You don’t have to have multiple tools to support multiple standards. You can consolidate everything into one system, regardless of the compliance standard you need to achieve. TCT is here to serve the needs of those in the compliance industry.”

TCT Portal has the capability to produce outbound reporting with the push of a button, on the paper required by the certification of choice. Alternatively, clients leveraging TCT Portal also have the ability to generate their own customised reporting templates for use with their customers.

TCT already has an impressive roster of standards on the platform and they integrate new standards onto the platform for clients as needed. TCT Portal can provide software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, GDPR, ISO, and more.

For more information about TCT Portal, visit https://getTCT.com/compliancesoftware.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organises every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labour in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, GDPR, ISO, and lesser-known standards.

