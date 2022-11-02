The First Parental Control SIM API is now available

ParentShield - the only parental control Mobile Network MVNO has released its full-featured API to customers.

A SIM card with an API is a rare thing - but ParentShield's Parental Control API is completely unique”
— Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield has released what the UK MVNO says is the first Child Protection Network API.

An API is an “Application Programming Interface” – a set of instructions that allows programmers to link separate computer systems. The launch of a child-protection mobile network API will allow developers to build the control of a child protection SIM card into their own custom applications.

Child Protection needs vary greatly so often the most effective way to build exactly the right system will be to build it exactly as is needed, and this is something the UK MVNO says has been missing from the market.

The API allows you to do anything that you can do through the ParentShield Web Portal. You can control the SIM by setting the many controls that ParentShield provides and well as access call recordings, SMS transcripts and block/allow lists.

The General principles of the ParentShield API are that of a “Restful” API known as REST. It’s quite comprehensive and allows you do do, programatically, virtually anything that you can do via the ParentShield Portal.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield is seen as one of the UK's 'rising-star' MVNO's with an offering and speciality that is significantly different from past MVNO start-ups that have struggled to compete on price alone with the discount MVNO operators in the UK.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.

