Sonablate Corp. Announces Increased Reimbursement for Sonablate HIFU Procedure from CMS

This positive reimbursement change will provide millions of Medicare patients access to our innovative and highly customizable technology throughout the United States.”
— Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp.
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced a significant increase in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement rate for the Sonablate HIFU procedure for hospital outpatient facilities.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that will update policies and payment rates under the OPPS and ASC payment systems for calendar year (CY) 2023.

• CMS has finalized the reassigned of CPT 55880 to APC 5376 with a hospital outpatient facility payment rate of $8,557 as a national average. This is a 90% increase over 2022 payment rates
• The final ASC facility payment is approximately $4,280 for 2023
• The Physician Fee Schedule for 2023 has not changed and remains at 17.73 work RVUs

This CMS action supports healthcare innovation, improves HIFU access inequalities across socio-economic classes, and more closely aligns facility payments to procedure costs. This APC reassignment will improve the resource cost and clinical homogeneity for procedures within APC 5375 and APC 5376.

“We are excited about this positive change for Urology and Related Services APCs, and we thank the many providers and partners that supported this critical HIFU policy initiative.” said Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp. “This positive reimbursement change will provide millions of Medicare patients access to our innovative and highly customizable technology throughout the United States.”

To learn more about reimbursement updates, visit www.sonablate.com/reimbursement

About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(k)clearance in the U.S and NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) approval in China; and Sonablate®, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. For the full list of indications, visit www.sonablate.com/indications. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.

Nicole Hill
Sonablate Corp.
nicolehill@sonablate.com
