Platform Launched to Help Sellers Using Amazon FBA and Noon FBN Identify Market Opportunities in the Middle East
Uneekli’s e-commerce business assists merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon and Fulfilled by NoonABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uneekli, an e-commerce business that empowers sellers to identify market demands with the aid of analytical tools for product research, has been launched to serve the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.
The MENA region is home to 570 million people, with 65 percent between the ages of 18-45. Internet penetration is 64.5 percent, the highest in the world after the United States and China.
Uneekli’s e-commerce analytical platform is designed to assist merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and Fulfilled by Noon (FBN). The software provides sellers with the toolset and functionalities to identify market opportunities and find new niches.
Uneekli helps sellers to research, list and launch products to sell online. The e-commerce business also helps sellers to facilitate the analysis of millions of products and compiles information through the use of charts and tables that are easily analyzed, thus allowing them to make informed decisions about their potential products and forecast its profitability.
Initially, Uneekli seeks to penetrate the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt market as the optimized solution for online product research and establish a strong presence in the Amazon and Noon seller communities by generating subscribers to utilize the Uneekli platform for their FBA and FBN. Uneekli empower sellers to start, grow and scale their e-commerce businesses specifically in the emerging markets of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.
Though Uneekli is targeting entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Middle East and North Africa regions, it also wants to provide its services to enterprises located in the United States, Europe and the Indian subcontinent that have Amazon accounts in the UAE and sell their products in the region.
Uneekli seeks to become the leading big data analytical engine in the region for e-commerce sellers and to continuously provide clients with exceptional customer support, while maintaining high standards of trustworthiness and reliability.
About Uneekli
Our vision is to establish Uneekli as the leading big data analytical platform solution in the MENA region supporting Amazon FBA and Noon FBN sellers in delivering accurate research and marketplace analytical insight.
