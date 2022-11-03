We Insure's Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Wichita, Kansas
Being involved in the community is important to separate yourself from the agency down the street”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., November 3, 2022 — We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Select.
Specializing in home, auto and commercial lines, Miranda Benish, Agent in Charge, brings more than five years’ experience to We Insure Select. And with an interdisciplinary degree in business and tourism, her knowledge of commerce and customer service will also be an asset to the new agency.
Benish says she appreciates how We Insure enables her to focus wholeheartedly on customers — helping educate them on the best coverage options available — and she values her agency’s local presence as a trusted source of insurance advice and service for Wichita area residents. “Being involved in the community is important to separate yourself from the agency down the street,” she says.
We Insure Co-CEO Deb Franklin adds: “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations and technology. That way, franchise partners can focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships in their local markets.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, Founder of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 220 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
