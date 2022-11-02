New Affiliate Marketing Program to Boost Sales at Create AI Voiceovers.com

SARASOTA, FL, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Seaplace Group, LLC - Sarasota, Florida USA announces the launch of a new Affiliate Marketing Program for its web property Create AI Voiceovers.com.

The new Affiliate Program at https://createaivoiceovers.com/affiliate-program allows virtually any size Affiliate to spread the word about Create AI Voiceovers products and earn money when a referral is converted into a sale.

Affiliates will promote a next-gen on-demand synthetic text-to-speech platform that produces very lifelike voices for education, marketing, entertainment, and overall audio content production. Content creators and product designers can engage global audiences by using more than 530 neural voices across 220 languages and variants plus numerous background music clips and special sound-effects.

Terry Hill, Managing Partner of The Seaplace Group stated: “The affiliate program is an important step in satisfying the requests we have been getting from partners and potential resellers wishing to promote Create AI Voiceovers.com to their client base in exchange for a commission on sales generated. We have already seen increased traffic and sales as a result, which is a terrific sign of things to come, both in the short term and for the foreseeable future"

The Create AI Voiceovers affiliate marketing program incentivizes and encourages content creators, entrepreneurs, and social media influencers to promote and publicize. Create AI Voiceovers text-to-speech generation service to large-scale audiences.

Create AI Voiceovers provide banners, creative content, special offers, coupons, and other marketing materials to the affiliates. Affiliates then share the offering on their personal social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and on their own websites. Social media influencers are able to post in a blog

What’s more, AI Affiliate Partners receive a 25% to 45% multi-tiered commission on all AI voice over service sales. This exciting development allows AI Affiliate Partners to better serve their clients by providing essential tools and services needed to create an additional revenue stream by expanding the Affiliate’s online footprint by assisting audiences with giving their text a voice.

CreateAIVoiceovers.com enable users to create the perfect voice over for their brand and power up their stories and digital experiences with a wide variety of voice styles, accents, and languages extremely simple and cost effective.

• Lifelike synthesized speech... Enable fluid, natural-sounding text to speech that matches the intonation and emotion of human voices.

• Customizable text-talker voices... Create a unique AI voice that reflects your brand's identity.

• Fine-grained text-to-talk audio controls... Tune voice output for your scenarios by easily adjusting rate, pitch, pronunciation, pauses, and more.

• AI Voice Generator... Run the AI Text to Speech Generator anytime 24/7/365 from anywhere in the world.

• Cloud-based deployment... On-demand delivery of TTS resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing.

Text-to-Speech technology has come a long way since the days of stiff, robotic voices. In recent years, these voices have become much more natural sounding, due to the use of deep learning in artificial intelligence. Many of the latest AI voices are almost indistinguishable from humans, and some even incorporate natural human inflections to make them sound more lifelike.

"Using CreateAIVoiceovers.com can reduce the cost and time that traditional studio recordings require. Although it cannot replace human voice overs entirely, Text-to-Speech voices is becoming a popular option for voice projects which require minimizing costs and faster time to production. The convenience and flexibility in using TTS voices offers another level of service to your business", says Terry H. Hill, Managing Partner of The Seaplace Group.

Start today with our free 7-day trial to gain a better understanding of how our text-to-speech technology works. Over the course of trial, you can create a project(s) with up to 7,500 words and unlimited downloads for FREE at https://createAIVoiceovers.com. No credit card information is required for the free trial.

About The Seaplace Group, LLC:

The Seaplace Group is a Sarasota, Florida based organization who provides small business clients with information and guidance in order for them to survive and grow in the entrepreneurial world. In addition, The Group provides courseware development and publishing services. The Group Web Properties include: SeaplaceGroup.com, MentortheCoach.com, VirtualCoaching365.com, CreateAIVoiceovers.com, aiAudiobookPublishing.com, and AIAffiliatePartners.com

