Inverter manufacturer EPC Power establishing East Coast operations in Greenville County, S.C.

Initial $5 million investment will create 150 new jobs at new Southeastern facility
“Greenville County welcomes EPC Power to our community as we work together to expand energy independence for a cleaner, more secure future.” ”GREENVILLE, SC, US, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Power, a leading producer of utility-scale power conversion products, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 150 new jobs.
“EPC Power is very excited to expand our operations in Greenville County. The skilled workforce and excellent supplier base will enable EPC Power to supply American-made inverters for use domestically and around the world,” commented EPC Power Chief Operating Officer Bill Graham.
EPC Power manufactures American-made smart inverters that are uniquely suited for applications in stand-alone energy storage, solar energy storage and data center backup power. The company’s inverters enable the buildout of battery storage required to support the growth of renewable energy generation and are powered by advanced software and work with electrical grids to increase resilience, reliability, safety, and security.
“EPC Power is the type of innovative company we’re excited to welcome to our state. Their work will not only positively impact the Greenville County community, they are helping to advance our state’s smart energy industry. Congratulations on to EPC Power on their newest endeavor in Greenville County,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
EPC Inverters feature a compact and flexible design, with a small footprint and industry leading performance to provide high power density and ease of integration into any system. EPC Power inverters have a ten times faster response time than industry standards to stay online in most mission critical situations. With projects worldwide, all EPC Power products are made in the United States.
“EPC Power’s announcement reflects the rapid growth of the smart energy sector and shows that cutting-edge companies recognize the benefits of doing business in South Carolina,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are proud to welcome EPC Power’s first East Coast operation to Greenville County.”
Located at 360 Old Laurens Road, Suite 800 in Mauldin, EPC Power’s new facility is the company’s first East Coast manufacturing and engineering operation and will accommodate additional production capacity due to increased demand.
“EPC Power has a global reputation and proven track record for product innovation and service excellence with customers and is well positioned to support America’s transition to increased use of renewable energy,” stated Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Greenville County welcomes EPC Power to our community as we work together to expand energy independence for a cleaner, more secure future.”
The company is targeting early November to begin production at their site and has already begun hiring to fill key positions. Individuals interested in joining the EPC Power team should visit the company’s contact page.
“We are pleased to welcome EPS Power Corp. to the City of Mauldin,” says Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt. “Our city’s goal is to be an attractive place for families and businesses alike, and we are pleased that EPS Power Corp. has chosen the City of Mauldin in which to establish its new manufacturing operation. We look forward to supporting and celebrating their success for years to come.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in creation of over 32,000 new jobs, more than $6.1 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
