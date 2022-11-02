Clean Label Ingredients Market Size to Boost USD $62.8 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing availability of natural colors in liquid and powder format is further propelling the growth of the Natural Colors segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Clean Label Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $62.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The clean label indicates food supplements or ingredients pertaining to fruits, vegetables, colors, flavors, flours, starch, sweeteners, malt, and others that conform to any or all of the principal determinants (like fewer product ingredients with no chemical name, effortless to comprehend, no artificial supplements) and a minimum of one secondary determinant (inclusive of natural, organic and non-GMO products). In an endeavor to eliminate constituents from food without jeopardizing the product taste, texture, security, and shelf life, biobased ingredients like lactic acid and lactates are opted for together with abundant know-how or skill.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Clean Label Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Clean Label Ingredients Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive series of ingenious food preservation technologies which may involve biobased ingredients like lactic acid and lactates principally bestowed by the existence of leading clean-label ingredient makers who are consistently engaged in research and launching innovative products in the European region.

2. Clean Label Ingredients Market growth is being driven by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has made people more guarded regarding food leading to people consuming healthier diet options than under normal circumstances with consumers keeping up steady focus on clean-label for at-home and out-of-home buys resulting in the soaring application of clean label ingredients like biobased ingredients like lactic acid and lactates in different food applications. However, the soaring cost of clean label ingredients is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Clean Label Ingredients Market.

3. Clean Label Ingredients Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Clean Label Ingredients Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Clean Label Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Clean Label Ingredients Market based on type can be further segmented into Natural Colors, Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Starch And Sweeteners, Flour, Malt, Culinary Products, and Others. The Natural Colors Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the adverse health consequences of artificial colorants, particularly in dairy and beverage products.

Clean Label Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Clean Label Ingredients Market based on the application can be further segmented into Beverages, Cereals And Snacks, Bakery, Prepared Food/Ready Meals And Processed Foods and Dairy & Frozen Desserts. The Bakery segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive demand for healthier clean label baked products.

Clean Label Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Clean Label Ingredients Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Clean Label Ingredients Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Kerry Group PLC

4. Ingredion Incorporated

5. Tate & Lyle PLC

