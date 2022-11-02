Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Market Share Worth US$872.3 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Healthy snacking as a rising concern and a trend has been a key driver for the market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Market size is estimated to reach $872.3 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cashew nuts are kidney-shaped seeds that adhere to the bottom of the cashew apple, the nut itself is protected by an extremely strong shell. However, the edible part of the nut is only obtained after shelling. Cashews as a snack have been extensively adopted by a range of consumers. Firstly, cashews are a rich source of polyphenols and carotenoids- a form of antioxidants. Additionally, cashew has the richest source of phytic acid or phytates, which in turn are better than other plant proteins such as almonds, walnuts, and others.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s dried cashew nut snacks market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the latest trends of healthy snacking coupled with trying out vegan options replacing the other prevalent. Additionally, a nutritional profile allows for better adoption. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. India has been a leading consumer of cashews. With better product positioning and strategic alignments, the market would grow at a robust pace.

2. Healthy choices coupled with better product offerings supplemented by hectic lifestyles have been a key driver for the market. However, heavy dependence on certain regions hampers the overall market supplemented by tight competition from other vegan alternatives like almonds have impeded the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Dried Cashew Nut Snacks Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Market Segment Analysis- By Type : The cashew market based on type can be further segmented into Original and Flavored. The original segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The predominant demand has been felt by the low-middle income countries. Additionally, the non-salted version of cashew snacks remains low in sodium-thereby helping in the overall hypertension management.

Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The cashew market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Online and Offline. The online segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The cashew market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021. A predominant reason is the high demand seen in India and China. Older associations with consuming cashews as tradition and rising per capita consumption have allowed the market to hold a substantial share.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Dried Cashew Nut Snack Industry are -

1. Sun Tree Snack Foods

2. Jin Bai Sui

3. Yiin Co Ltd

4. Ayoub’s Dried Fruit Nut

5. Royal Cashew

