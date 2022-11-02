Modular Data Center Market Size Expected to Reach $42 Billion with CAGR of 16.8% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Modular Data Center Market Drivers Adoption Of New Technologies in Industries

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Modular Data Center Market is forecast to reach $42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2026. Modular data center is a portable method of deploying data centre networking equipment capacity. It can be placed where the data is required and provides scalable converged infrastructure with cooling capacity. Modular traditional data centre modules can be shipped, integrated or retrofitted in order to add to an existing data centre or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centres are in two types they are containerized data centres and portable modular data centre. Modular data centre can be containerized and shipped to anywhere in the world and can be assembled back within no time. Modular data centres are used in different applications like Banking and financial service institutions, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Modular data center modules can be shipped, integrated or retrofitted in order to add to an existing data centre.

2. Modular data center shipment analysis market is growing rapidly and will continue to grow in the forecast period 2021-2026. It is growing due to desire for data to improve the business performance with leading technologies like Internet of things(IOT), Artificial Intelligence and Security and Communication.

3. Modular data centers comes with full equipment like network connections, storage, servers, power lines, monitoring units, fire detection units, software, security and cooling systems.

4. North America is projected to contribute a largest share in modular data center shipment analysis market due to adoption of advanced technologies and penetration of IoT and bigdata will transform the data center industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Portable and containerized data centers are highly mobile in nature which can be deployed in temporary locations. Relocating of this data centers depends on specification modules like in terms of power and cooling systems.

2. Modular data centres are of different sizes they are small, medium and enterprise data centres. The power and cooling systems are scalable to match the data centre.

3. Global modular data centre market is dominated North America with highest revenue at $5.69 billion in 2020. North America has high presence of modular data centre providers and it also has strong IT and Telecom industry in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Modular Data Center industry are -

1. Huawei

2. International Business Machine(IBM)

3. Eaton Corporation

4. Bladeroom

5. Cannon Technologies Ltd.

