Cancer Stem Cell Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Increase in prevalence of breast cancer, growing medical tourism in various developing countries are the factors boosting the Cancer Stem Cell Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Stem Cell Market size was estimated at $923.7 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cancer Stem Cell industry is witnessing exponential growth owing to the rising number of clinical trials globally. Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) represents a rare subset of cancer cells that express cell surface markers like CD24, CD44 and CD133. CSC has features like as ability to self-renew, differentiate in to a defined progenies, and initiates tumor growth in vivo. The formation of cancer is termed as carcinogenesis, where the normal cells are transformed to cancer cells. CSCs are tumorigenic and regenerates a tumor when transmitted to an animal host. Epithelial mesenchymal transition either inhibits or enhances CSCs in a cell type. Over past few years in regenerative medicine, Stem cells are used as especially useful in the field of dermatology.

However, owing to the large number of ongoing pipeline projects for treatment of cancer, its application in oncology is predicted to experience higher growth rate. Cases of cancer is predicted to increase in a rapid pace. According to WHO, in the year 2018 around 18.1 million new cases were diagnosed and 9.6 million individuals died out of cancer. According to the Cancer research UK, the number of people diagnosed with cancer is predicted to rise in near future. By 2040, it is anticipated to reach 27.5 million new cases each year worldwide.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Cancer Stem Cell Market held the largest revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.

According to WHO 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer was reported in the year 2020.

Increase in prevalence of breast cancer, growing medical tourism in various developing countries are the other factors boosting the market growth and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market expansion.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Cancer Stem Cell Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Type of Cancer:

Based on Type of Cancer, Cancer Stem Cell Market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Brain cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Others. Breast cancer segment accounted for largest revenue market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer along with presence of large number of stem cell therapies for such cancer type. According to U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, 1 in every 8 U.S. women develops invasive breast cancer in their life time. The mechanism of breast carcinogenesis is caused by levels of estrogen, mutagenic metabolites and stimulation of tissue growth. All these process together cause initiation, promotion and progression of carcinogenesis. Cancer stem cells and epithelial mesenchymal transition are considered to as a dangerous duo in progression of breast cancer. Lung cancer segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the ongoing developments and growing prevalence of lung malignancy globally by smoking and other habits.

Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Based on Application, Cancer Stem Cell Market is segmented into Targeted Cancer Stem Cell and Stem cell based cancer therapy. Targeted Cancer Stem Cell is further segmented into, allogenic cell treatment and autologous cell treatment. Stem cell based cancer therapy segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed owing to the usage of stem cells to repair human tissues after chemotherapy. This is providing a significant opportunity to the growth of the segment. Growing research on biology of CSCs and their signalling pathways, and surface markers are enabling the development of agents. Targeted Cancer Stem Cells segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on Geography, North America Cancer Stem Cell Market accounted for the 42% revenue share in 2020. This mainly attribute to the presence of significant number of organizations that are engages in conducting research and development related to stem cell therapy. Furthermore, according to breast cancer organization, U.S is estimated to have 281,550 new breast cancer cases in 2021 among U.S. women and breast cancer is considered as the most common cancer diagnosed in U.S. women. Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing its rising prevalence of Cancer, increasing health care expenditure coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the cancer stem cell Industry are -

1. AbbVie, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. Lonza Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

4. Merck KGaA Bionomics

5. Miltenyi Biotec

