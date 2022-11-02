Craft Spirits Market to Reach US$124.7 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Craft Spirits Market size is estimated to reach $124.7 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Craft Spirits Market size is estimated to reach $124.7 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A craft distillery follows the importance of transparency in distilling, which translates into a fair use of ingredients. Moreover, the craft distiller should not produce more than 750,000 gallons annually. Lastly, the spirits distillation location should be communicated to the concerned authorities with that bottling location, and the process along with the aging process should be communicated as well.

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to a vast network of craft distilleries. Additionally, the millennial population of the west has been adopting and demanding such locally crafted spirits as each one of them offer something different, and studies have indicated that people tend to drink more when they associate liquor with emotion. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the rising millennial population and their inclination to consume alcohol as the trend governs.

2. The consolidation of the industry along with the consumption of alcohol which follows sustainable production methods are some of the factors driving the Craft Spirits Market. However, high cost pertaining to craft spirits in comparison with bulk manufacturers has been a market impeding factor.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Craft Spirits Market Report.

Craft Spirits Market Segmentation Analysis - By Type : The Craft Spirits Market based on type can be further segmented into Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, Rum, and Others. Whiskey held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the extreme and unique taste which is offered by the said product domain. Product innovations over the years have allowed whiskey to provide certain medicinal benefits as well.

Craft Spirits Market Segmentation Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Craft Spirits Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels. On-Trade Channels held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the opening of restaurants-bars and pubs- and various other ancillaries whose sales have substantially picked up post-vaccination and opening of economies.

Craft Spirits Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Craft Spirits Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of 38% as compared to the other regions in 2021.

The top 5 players in the Craft Spirits Industry are -

1. Asheville Distilling Company

2. BALCONES Distilling

3. Black Dirt Distillery

4. Copper Fox Distillery

5. Dark Corner Distillery

