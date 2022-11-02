Plastic Waste Management Market size is forecast to reach US$30.5 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Plastic Waste Management Market size is expected to be valued at US$30.5 billion by 2026 and set to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Waste Management Market size is expected to be valued at US$30.5 billion by the end of the year 2026 and the market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. Plastic recycling helps in providing value-added benefits to the plastic by making them less toxic. Recycled plastics can also be used for various sustainable packaging solutions such as bottles, containers, bags, films and other packaging products. The trend of reprocessing waste materials and recovering waste plastics has been on the increase, owing to the many benefits associated such as reduced number of wastes sent to landfills & incinerators, conserving natural resources and preventing environmental pollution. Furthermore, the increase in government initiatives for developing an efficient integrated waste management system for the conservation of natural resources and protecting the soil from contaminants is also one of the significant factors driving the plastic waste management market. The increasing contribution by government and other regulatory bodies towards building an effective waste management infrastructure facility across the globe is giving rise to the creation of an efficient disposal management system. This is further driving the plastic waste management market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15174/plastic-waste-management-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic Waste Management market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the plastic waste management market owing to the growing population and increasing disposable income which is leading to the generation of solid waste in countries like India, China and Japan. This is increasing the scope for integrated waste management activities in the region.

2. The growing commercial spaces such as malls, hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants and others is contributing to the creation of plastic wastes which is, in turn, increasing the opportunities for disposal management and plastic waste management market.

3. The increase in government initiatives and regulatory body frameworks related to waste management infrastructure is increasing the demand for the plastic waste management market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the plastic waste management market witnessed a major downfall due to the various restrictions laid down by countries across the globe.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15174

Segmental Analysis:

1. Industrial waste segment held the largest share of 43% in the plastic waste management market in the year 2020. Industrial waste is the waste and unused items generated by manufacturing or industrial process. The increase in the presence of factories and manufacturing units across the globe is one of the biggest factors contributing to the creation of plastic wastes and other industrial wastes.

2. Polypropylene segment held the largest share of 32% in the plastic waste management market in the year 2020. Polypropylene is used in a wide range of applications such as plastic packaging, plastic parts for machinery & equipment, fibers and textiles. The increase in the use of such applications is one of the major factors contributing to the production of polypropylene polymer.

3. According to UN Environment Programme report, only 9% of all plastic waste ever produced is recycled, about 12% of plastic waste has been incinerated and the rest 79% has been accumulated in landfills, dumps or natural environment. This leads to a very less scope for plastic recycling, recovering waste plastic and have a proper waste management infrastructure.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Waste Management industry are:

1. Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc

2. Custom Polymers Inc

3. KW Plastic Inc

4. Clear Path Recycling

5. Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Plastic Waste Management Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15174

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Medical Waste Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7326/Medical-Waste-Management-Market-Research-Report.html

B. Waste Paper Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15146/waste-paper-management-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062