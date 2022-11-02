Industrial Raspberry Pi Market to Reach $385 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Shift towards Industrial Automation with Adoption of IOT Drives the Industrial Raspberry Pi Market Forward

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Raspberry Pi Market size is forecast to reach $385 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2026. Raspberry Pi can be referred as those single-board computers having embedded computing boards serving programmable logic controller applications, industrial PCs and others. Growing demand for wireless networking devices over wired ones in industries, adoption of raspberry pi based industrial protocol support end sue products along with penetration of IoT have been attributed to the market growth. Additionally, growing shift towards IoT based industrial automation as well as rising demand for smart or intelligent warehousing and inventory management services have been also driving the market growth forward. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19454/industrial-raspberry-pi-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Industrial PCs are analyzed to emerge with the fastest growing segment in the global industrial raspberry pi market during 2021-2026, due to adoption of industrial computers in IoT control or robotic monitoring applications.

2. North America Industrial Raspberry Pi market held the largest share in 2020, owing to shift towards industrial automation and growing demand for wireless automated control solutions.

3. Rise in smart or intelligent warehousing and inventory management services along with growing shift towards industrial automation with IoT adoption are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19454

Segmental Analysis:

1. Industrial PC segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.2% in the global industrial raspberry pi market during the forecast period 2021-2026. With growing trends towards industrial automation, adoption of IoT or robotics for monitoring as well as operation of industrial machinery and related work processes along with others have been attributing to the market growth.

2. Raspberry Pi for Industrial Robotics application is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-2026.

3. North America dominated the global industrial raspberry pi market with a share of 36% in 2020, and is also anticipated to have a significant growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Raspberry Pi industry are -

1. Advantech Co. Ltd.

2. OnLogic

3. KUNBUS GmbH

4. CompuLab Ltd.

5. Sequent Microsystems

Click on the following link to buy the Industrial Raspberry Pi Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19454

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Industrial PC Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15419/industrial-pc-market.html

B. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7385/industrial-internet-of-things-(IIoT)-market-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062