Cold Pain Therapy Market Size to Hit US$2.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% (2022-2027)

The Importance Of Gym Activities And Workouts Among Adults Around The World Rises, Indicating Cold Pain Therapy Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cold Pain Therapy Market size is estimated to reach $2.4 Billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cold therapy has been used for a long time for a variety of reasons and metabolism. To begin, cryosurgery has been used to treat cancer and tumours as a medical therapy. The high cost of prescription-based goods, the lack of reimbursement, and the health risks associated with the use of cold therapy products are the main factors limiting the global Cold Pain Therapy market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cold Pain Therapy Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America segment will dominate the market pertaining to the rising prevalence of cancer cases, and the increase in the incidents of obesity.

2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, factors such as the rising prevalence of arthritis and the increased number of sports injuries are driving up demand for cold pain treatment solutions for pain management.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Cold Pain Therapy Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Cold Pain Therapy Market Segment Analysis- By Product Type: The global market, the pharmaceutical products market is anticipated to increase at the quickest CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027, indicating a paradigm shift in demand within the product segment. Medical device technical advancements will significantly raise demand in this market.

Cold Pain Therapy Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel: The assertion is based on massive efforts made by pharmaceutical companies to build an internet presence. Another reason for the rising demand is that E-commerce sellers provide customers with attractive discounts, making the identical goods less expensive than what is available in a traditional store.

Cold Pain Therapy Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Owing reasons such as greater awareness and availability of advanced product technologies, such as non-motorized and motorised cold pain therapeutic devices, North America maintains a substantial market. Furthermore, the market is expected to develop due to the ageing population and the availability of a huge pool of patients with back pain and other ailments over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cold Pain Therapy industry are -

1. Breg Inc.

2. DJO Global.

3. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc.

4. Johnson & Johnson.

5. Össur Corporate.

