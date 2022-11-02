Cytogenetics Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Acceptance of Molecular Cytogenetics is Expected To Drive the Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogenetics Market size was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cytogenetics industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the technological advancements along with increasing usage of pharmacogenomics for several personalised disease and drug development. The branch of genetics that studies the structure of DNA inside the cell nucleus is called cytogenetics. During cell division, DNA gets condensed and forms chromosomes. The pairing of homologous chromosomes is known as karyotyping or chromosome analysis. An abnormality where in a chromosome breaks and a portion of it attaches to a different chromosome is known as chromosomal translocation. It is detected by analysing karyotypes of the affected cells. The cytogenetic study is used to better understand the genetic diseases like down syndrome, sickle cell anaemia, cancer, cystic fibrosis and others. Moreover, Cytogenetics is effectively used in development of cancer treatment, personalised medicine. Rising prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders each year is significantly driving the market growth. According to WHO, in the year 2018 around 18.1 million new cases were diagnosed and 9.6 million individuals died out of cancer. For screening genetic disorders and cancers, various techniques such as karyotyping, comparative genomic hybridization and Fluorescence in situ hybridization are currently used.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Cytogenetics Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.

According to WHO 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer was reported in the year 2020.

Increase in prevalence of breast cancer, growing medical tourism in various developing countries are the other factors boosting the market growth and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market expansion.

Segmental Analysis:

Cytogenetics Market Segment Analysis – By Technique: Based on Deployment, Cytogenetics Market is segmented into Karyotyping, Comparative genomic hybridization, Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), Immunohistochemistry and Others. Comparative genomic hybridization segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its crucial role in significant cancer studies. Comparative genomic hybridization’s key benefit is that it can identify DNA sequence copy number changes across the genome in a single hybridization, and it can map these often complex changes onto regular metaphase chromosomes. Fluorescence in situ hybridization segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its benefits such as precision in identifying targeted DN or RNA sequences, high sensitivity, direct application on metaphase chromosome and also interphase.

Cytogenetics Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Based on Application, Cytogenetics Market is segmented into Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Personalised Medicine and others. Cancer segment held largest market share in 2020 owing to the ongoing developments and growing prevalence of cancer globally. According to the U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, 1 in every 8 U.S. women develops invasive breast cancer in their life time. Various advantages of cytogenetics such as rapid and accurate diagnosis, recurrence estimation along with survival prediction of a cancer patient are the major factors driving the market. Personalised Medicine is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as it is considered to be the most effective method for achieving better patient results.

Cytogenetics Market Segment Analysis – Geography: Based on Geography, North America Cytogenetics Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the technological advancement and presence of key market players and rising prevalence of Cancer in this region. For instance, according to breast cancer organization, the U.S is estimated to have 281,550 new breast cancer cases in 2021 among women and breast cancer is considered as the most common cancer diagnosed. Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing its increasing health care expenditure coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the cytogenetics industry are -

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories

2. Danaher Corporation

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5. Agilent Technologies

