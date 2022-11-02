Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Genome editing breakthroughs to drive the industry

Womens Health Diagnostics Market

North America dominated the Women’s Health Diagnostics market in 2021, accounting for more than 42% of global revenue.

Based on the End Use, In 2021, hospitals and diagnostics centers held the highest share in women's health diagnostics market” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maximize Market Research has published a report on the Women’s Health Diagnostics Market that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, the Women’s Health Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 27.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 52.1 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Application, End-Use, and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Women’s Health Diagnostics market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Women’s Health Diagnostics market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG, and PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the major players in the global Women’s Health Diagnostics market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Overview:

Women's Health Diagnostics refers to the branch of medicine that focuses on the treatment and diagnosis of diseases and conditions that affect a woman’s physical and emotional well-being. Several companies offer women’s health diagnostics including gynecologic /cytology/tissue and breast tissue assessments. As women have unique health issues due to unprecedented social, biological, and behavioral conditions, several companies are focusing voluntarily on Women's Health Diagnostics, providing several healthcare packages, and consultation services. Over the last decade, there has been a significant increase in global demand for various health diagnostic tests. The market is currently being driven primarily by increased awareness of various health-related issues, the rising incidences of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women on a global scale. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow due to the increased use of point-of-care diagnostic testing and an increase in the number of diagnostic and imaging facilities.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases among women, such as hepatitis and urinary tract infections, is expected to drive Women’s Health Diagnostics market growth during the forecast period. Early detection of any health issue is critical using digital and mobile mammography, as well as breast MRI, ultrasound, and bone density testing. Medical science advancements provide lucrative opportunities to control women-centric conditions such as infectious diseases, osteoporosis, and breast cancer. According to data published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), women are 30.0% more likely than men to be infected with HIV which is further creating a growth opportunity for the Women's Health Diagnostic Market.

With increasing women's health awareness and illness load, there is a global demand for imaging and diagnostics facilities. Because the majority of diagnostic and imaging tests are performed in centers, the market is expected to grow rapidly. According to a United Nations, Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) page titled "Mammography Quality Standards Act and Program (MQSA) National Statistics" updated in November 2021, as of November 1st, 2021, there are 23,590 certified mammography units in the United States. Out of the total of 13,125 authorized Full Field Digital Mammography and Computed Radiography Units, there are 10,458 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Units. It also stated that as of October 2020, there were 8,718 approved facilities, but the number rose to 8,733 by November 2021.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the overall Women’s Health Diagnostics market in 2021, accounting for more than 42% of global revenue. Over the forecast period, the regional market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR while maintaining its market position. The growth is attributed to early product approval and commercialization, favorable reimbursement policies, supportive government regulations, and widespread awareness of the importance of maintaining good health.

Regional growth is expected to be driven by a strong market presence by leading market players delivering technologically sophisticated products for women's health diagnostics. For example, In March 2021, Lia introduced the world's first flushable and biodegradable pregnancy test. Lia's pregnancy tests are made from plant fibers and contain no plastic, so they biodegrade in just ten weeks. Better healthcare infrastructure increased awareness of women's health issues, and increased female labor-force participation are all expected to drive regional market growth.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Application:

• Cancer

Breast Cancer Testing

Cervical Cancer Testing

Ovarian Cancer Testing

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Osteoporosis Testing

• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

• Prenatal Testing

By End Use:

• Hospital and Diagnostics Centers

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

• Home Care Settings

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Key Competitors:

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Hologic, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Abbott Laboratories

• bioMérieux SA

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

• SuperSonic Imagine

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• DIALAB GmbH

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• MedGyn Products, Inc.

• Cook Medical, Inc.

• Osteometer MediTech, Inc

• NeuroLogica Corporation

