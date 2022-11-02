Latino Business Owner Continues to Break Barriers and Make History in Massachusetts

Tiago Prado is making history after being appointed to the Commonwealth Automobile Reinsurers (CAR) Governing Committee (GC)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiago Prado is making history after being appointed to the Commonwealth Automobile Reinsurers (CAR) Governing Committee (GC) – as the first member of the Latinx community to serve in one of the highest roles in car insurance in Massachusetts since 1788.

As the cofounder and CEO of BRZ Insurance, an insurance tech based company out of Framingham, Prado serves the fastest-growing minority in the nation: Latinos. Latinos were responsible for more than half (51%) of the nation’s population growth over the past ten years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With a median age of 30, Latinos are 14 years younger than the non-Hispanic White population with a $2.7 trillion dollars in buying power.

“This is an incredible honor, and I am privileged to serve the commonwealth. With my roots, experiences, education, and passion for serving others, I am ready for this. I am a multicultural, non-traditional Tufts graduate, who worked through college and bootstrapped my own independent tech insurance brokerage that serves more than 11,000 clients across the state. I believe in CAR’s mission, and I feel prepared to accept the responsibility for stewardship as a member of the GC,” Prado said.

The CAR Governing Committee manages the commercial automobile pool and the personal lines assigned risk plan. It prepares and files the Plan and Rules of Operation and the adoption and filing of any amendments to the Pan or Rules of Operation.

Prado is a member of the MAIA Young Agents Committee. Thanks to BRZ Insurance’s growth, he was invited to join the WCRIB Advisory Committee on MAIA’s behalf. In 2020, he was awarded the young insurance agent of the year award by MAIA. He has also been featured with a national profile in the Big “I.”