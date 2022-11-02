Glass Substrate Market to Reach US$2.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand for laboratory apparatus and the development of the solar power industry will also boost the Glass Substrate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Glass Substrate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. The glass substrate is a blend of silicon-like borosilicate and aluminosilicate among others. It is a thin panel, widely used in the fabrication of glass products which are ideal in the display & cover glass, camera lenses and others. It is primarily used in the automotive, healthcare and electronics sectors owing to its low electrical loss, corrosion-free and excellent optical transmission. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glass Substrate Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for electronics and automotive among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea is driving the market for glass substrates.

2. Growing demand for Glass Substrate for electronics products such as TV, smartphones and laptop among others is expected to boost the demand for glass substrate during the forecast period.

3. Robust demand for borosilicate glass for the display panel, conservatory, insulation, reinforcement structures and others, owing to temperature and corrosion properties, would surge the demand for the Glass Substrate.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The borosilicate segments accounted for around 55% of the Glass Substrate Market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Borosilicate glass is a type of glass that consists of boron and silicon. Thus, it has very low coefficients of thermal extension in comparison with any other common glass.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest Glass Substrate Market share (up to 48%) in 2021, owing to the growing industrial, medical, solar and automotive market in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia and others.

3. The electronics segment accounted for approximately 20% of the Glass Substrate Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glass Substrate Industry are -

1. AGC Inc.

2. SCHOTT AG

3. Corning Inc.

4. LG Chem Ltd.

5. Saint-Gobain S.A.

