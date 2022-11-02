Biosurfactants Market size is estimated to reach US$4.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Biosurfactants Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$4.7 billion by 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biosurfactants Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$4.7 billion by 2027. Biosurfactants are active compounds or surface-active biomolecules that are mainly produced at the microbial cell surface and offer high biodegradability and lower toxicity as compared to synthetic surfactants. It plays a significant role in bioremediation by increasing the surface area of substrates. They are used in various industries including cleaning, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture and other industries. The expansion of the biosurfactants market is primarily driven by their usage in the cosmetic & personal care industry. According to the European Trade Association for the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, the total sales of the cosmetics and personal care industry in Europe were valued at US$94.6 million in 2021, an increase of 4.3% as compared to US$87.6 in 2020, indicating an increase in demand and production from the sector. An increase in the production of cosmetic & personal care products along with the surging consumer preference for bio-based surfactants is expected to drive the growth of the biosurfactants market size in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the high costs of biosurfactants may confine the market growth. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted cosmetic production activities, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the biosurfactants industry. However, a steady recovery in cosmetic production has been witnessed since 2021, which in turn, is driving the demand for Biosurfactants.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18209/biosurfactants-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Biosurfactants market highlights the following areas -

1. Polymeric biosurfactants held a significant share in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and high biodegradability made it stand out in comparison to other types of Biosurfactants in the market.

2. Cleaning industry held the largest share in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for biosurfactants during the production of cleaning products such as detergents, dishwashers, sanitizers and more.

3. Europe dominated the Biosurfactants Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for biosurfactants from the cleaning sector in the region. According to the German Chemicals Industry Association, the production of cleaning chemicals reached 37,294 metric tons in 2020.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Biosurfactants Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18209

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polymeric Biosurfactants held a significant Biosurfactants Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to their increasing demand from the cosmetic & personal care sectors. Polymeric biosurfactants offer high biodegradability, lower toxicity, antimicrobial properties along with excellent emulsifying properties which make them ideal for use in cosmetics & personal care products.

2. Biosurfactants composed of active compounds or surface-active biomolecules are primarily used in cleaning products such as detergents, dishwashers and more. They allow such products to mix into the water which helps cleaning agents in the effective removal of dirt from the surface being cleaned.

3. Europe held a dominant share of around 35% in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021. The consumption of biosurfactants is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the cleaning sector.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Biosurfactants industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Evonik Industries

3. Ecover

4. Lion Corporation

5. Croda International PLC

Click on the following link to buy the Biosurfactants Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18209

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Oilfield Surfactants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/243/oil-field-surfactants-market-analysis.html

B. Agricultural Surfactants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Agricultural-Surfactants-Market-Research-504998

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062