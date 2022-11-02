Equine Veterinary Services Market Size to Hit US$15.9 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% (2021-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Veterinarians Are Increasingly Using MRIs and Ultrasonography to Accurately Diagnose Animals, Which Boosts the Equity Veterinary Services Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Equine Veterinary Services Market Size is estimated to reach $15.9 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Equine veterinarians are veterinarians that specialize in horse care. Equine veterinarian services include immunization, gynecological care, dental care, gastroscopy, lameness, respiratory care, colic assessment, and treatment. The Equine Veterinary Services Market is driving owing to expanding horse farms and advancements in animal care technology. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16919/equine-veterinary-services-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Equine Veterinary Services Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of boosting technological advancements in gynecological care and dental care, which is propelling the industry forward. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to increasing technologies for horse care. The rising animal farms are predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Growing horse farms and technologies for animal care are estimated to drive the market growth of the Equine Veterinary Services Market. A decrease in the demand for horse racing is estimated to present challenges for Equine Veterinary Services and poses threat to the Market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Equine Veterinary Services Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16919

Segmental Analysis:

Equine Veterinary Services Market Segmentation Analysis- By Service Type: Vaccination, Diagnosis, Gynaecological, Dental, Surgery, and Physical health monitoring. Diagnosis segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Equine Veterinary Services Market Segmentation Analysis- By Animal: Farm Animal, and Companion Animal. Farm animal held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. This is primarily owing to the increasing requirement for farm upkeep.

Equine Veterinary Services Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts on account of boosting technological advancements in gynecological care and dental care.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Equine Veterinary Services industry are -

1. Animart LLC

2. CVS Group plc

3. Lexagene

4. Ethos Veterinary Health

5. Greencross Limited

Click on the following link to buy the equine veterinary services market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16919

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16917/veterinary-laboratory-testing-services-market.html

B. Veterinary Diagnostics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16404/veterinary-diagnostics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062