The Industrial Enzymes Market size is estimated to reach US$9.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Enzymes Market size is estimated to reach US$9.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. The enzymes are the protein that catalyzes various chemical reactions and is sourced from microorganisms, plants and animals. Industrial enzymes play a vital role in biocatalysis as it increases the speed of reaction. Industrial enzymes such as amylases, cellulases, protases, lipase and others have growing applications in food & beverage, biofuels production, pharmaceutical and others. The demand for industrial enzymes in agriculture is growing owing to its major use as organic pesticides, thereby creating a drive in the Industrial Enzymes Market. Furthermore, the rise in the application of industrial enzymes in food & beverage, personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, isomerization uses and other end-use industries will offer major growth in the industrial enzymes industry during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Enzymes market highlights the following areas -

1. The Industrial Enzymes Market size will increase owing to its high demand in various applications such as isomerization in the chemical, food industry, pharmaceuticals, biofuels production and others during the forecast period.

2. The North American region is the fastest-growing region in the industrial enzymes industry due to increasing biofuel production, developing pharmaceutical sector and growing demand for food processing.

3. The carbohydrase holds a dominant share in the Industrial Enzymes Market owing to its increasing application in textiles and food & beverage sector.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By type, the Carbohydrase segment accounted for the largest share in the Industrial Enzymes Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period. The carbohydrases have growing applications in various industries such as food and beverage, biofuel, textile, homecare and others. The demand for carbohydrases is high in the food and beverage industry owing to their properties such as cost-effectiveness, ease in modification or enzyme adsorption.

2. By end-use industry, the Food and beverages industry segment held the largest Industrial Enzymes Market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 7.9% during the forecast period. The increase of industrial enzymes in the food and beverage sector is influenced by rising applications in the dairy, wine, baking, brewing and others.

3. By geography, North America is the fastest-growing region in the Industrial Enzymes Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period. The robust growth of industrial enzymes in this region is influenced by the growing production of biofuels, growing food & beverage sector and developed pharmaceutical sector

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Enzymes industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. DuPont

3. Enzyme Development Corporation

4. Advanced Enzyme Technologies

5. Novus International

