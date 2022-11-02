Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market worth $2.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand for Lightweight Passenger Vehicles and Adoption In Consumer Goods & Electronics Industry will drive the market for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Cyanoacrylate adhesive, also popularly known as super glue, instant glues or power glues is a solvent-free acrylate adhesive that cures instantly on contact with mated surfaces. These adhesives are used in different industries for their high strength and excellent durability. Cyanoacrylate adhesives have the ability to bond different substrate materials such as wood, plastics, metals, glass and others The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the market is rapid growth in the automotive and healthcare industry.

2. The growing demand for super glues, power glues or instant glues across end-use industries is expanding the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market size during the forecast period.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The alkoxy ethyl-based segment held a significant share in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Alkoxy cyanoacrylate is a super adhesive that has an extremely mild odor and low fume.

2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry in terms of revenue with a share of 44% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region.

3. The Automotive segment held a major share of 22% in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cyanoacrylate adhesives are used to bond different types of materials such as plastic, glass, wood and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Industry are -

1. 3M

2. Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

3. DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

4. Dow

5. H.B. Fuller Company

