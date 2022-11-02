Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Size to Hit US$3.5 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) As Part of Chlamydia Diagnostics Are Projected To Drive Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Chlamydia Diagnostics Market size is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chlamydia Infection is a typical sexually transmitted infection brought about by bacteria. There are no symptoms in the beginning phases. The budding demand for rapid testing and serology tests is set to propel the growth of the Chlamydia Diagnostics Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Chlamydia Diagnostics Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17319/chlamydia-diagnostics-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chlamydia Diagnostics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Chlamydia Diagnostics Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging healthcare awareness including awareness of serology tests and reimbursement facilities for chlamydia diagnostics in conjunction with considerable healthcare expenditure in complete national budgets in the North American region.

2. Chlamydia Diagnostics Market growth is being driven by the surging count of screenings for chlamydia infections among pregnant women involving serology tests if required and proliferating government initiatives and supportive reimbursements for chlamydia screening. However, the awareness regarding diagnostic tests for chlamydia infections is exceedingly low in African nations restraining the market penetration of firms and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Chlamydia Diagnostics Market.

3. Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Chlamydia Diagnostics Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17319

Segmental Analysis:

Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By Test Type: Culture Tests, Nucleic Acid Amplification tests (NAAT), Direct Fluorescent Antibody tests, and Serology Tests, Others. The Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the proliferating application of the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) which is a molecular test for the discovery of DNA, the genetic material of Chlamydia trachomatis.

Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the effortless accessibility of progressive infrastructure and qualified physicians together with the enormous count of patients visiting hospitals for treatment.

Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Chlamydia Diagnostics Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the early accessibility of progressive technologies and greater penetration of research activities nationwide in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chlamydia Diagnostics industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

3. Hologic, Inc.

4. Quidel Corporation

5. DiaSorin SpA

Click on the following link to buy the Chlamydia Diagnostics Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17319

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. In Vitro Diagnostics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16846/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market.html

B. Chlamydia Infection Diagnostic & Therapeutic Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17459/chlamydia-infection-diagnostic-therapeutic-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062