Breast Imaging Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Surging Applications of Electric Impedance Tomography are Expected to Boost The Demand of Breast Imaging Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Imaging Market size is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Breast Imaging, in medicine, is a sub-specialty of diagnostic radiology that includes imaging of the breasts for screening or diagnostic purposes. Screening mammography is a particular kind of breast imaging that utilizes low-dose x-rays to discover cancer early – prior to women experiencing symptoms – when it is most treatable. Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) in breast pathology is utilized for different purposes, from distinguishing benign from malignant lesions and examining the magnitude of the ailment to evaluating the response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC). Contrast-enhanced ultrasound CEUS possesses the benefit over contrast-enhanced MRI and CT in patients with contraindications like renal failure or contrast allergy. CEUS also permits dynamic and repeat tests. Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a novel imaging technology that attends to the disadvantage brought about by overlapping structures in traditional two-dimensional digital mammography owing to the procurement of an array of low-dose projection images. Electric Impedance Tomography (EIT) may be utilized to decide tissue conductivity, a characteristic that is an indicator of cancer existence. EIT is also a low-cost imaging solution and does not include ionizing radiation. In breast EIT, impedance assessments are performed utilizing electrodes positioned on the surface of the breast of the patient.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Breast Imaging Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of breast cancer requiring the application of screening mammography for early detection in the North American region.

Breast Imaging Market growth is being driven by the rising pervasiveness of breast cancer requiring increasing application of screening mammography and technological progress in the field of breast imaging. However, the goal of not missing early-stage ailment to meet the prime objective of diagnosing indistinguishable cancers to be stabilized with maintaining false-positives low introduces rare practice patterns and is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Breast Imaging Market.

Breast Imaging Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Breast Imaging Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Breast Imaging Market Segment Analysis – By Imaging Technology: The Breast Imaging Market based on imaging technology can be further segmented into Ionizing Breast Imaging, Nonionizing Breast Imaging, and Others. The United States Preventive Services Task Force has established guidelines for mammogram screening. The surging advancements that avert over-diagnosis and offer superior sensitivity to discover tinier carcinomas is further propelling the growth of the Ionizing Breast Imaging segment. Furthermore, the Ionizing Breast Imaging segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis which utilizes a range of two-dimensional images to construct a three-dimensional image of the breast.

Breast Imaging Market Segment Analysis – By End Users: The Breast Imaging Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. The surging inclination towards having a breast imaging center of excellence is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Diagnostic Imaging Centers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging count of tests prescribed for screening mammography by specialists to be performed at diagnostic centers.

Breast Imaging Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Breast Imaging Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Breast Imaging Market) held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the existence of reimbursement facilities for medical treatments in the region. The surging pervasiveness of breast cancer requiring the application of screening mammography in this region when compared to the average worldwide is further driving the growth of the Breast Imaging Market in the North American region. The expanded population of the elderly, the proliferating awareness, and the existence of key players like Hologic, Inc. in the U.S. are further propelling the growth of the Breast Imaging Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the breast imaging industry are -

1. Hologic, Inc.

2. GE Healthcare

3. Siemens Healthineers

4. Philips Healthcare

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

