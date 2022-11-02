Tissue Expander Market Size to Hit US$1.78 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Predominance Of Breast Cancer Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Tissue Expander Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Tissue Expander Market size is estimated to reach $1.78 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tissue expanders are utilized consequent to mastectomy to raise the number of tissue physicians who have to work with when they are reproducing or implanting a breast. The proliferating count of trauma cases and serious road casualties resulting in the greater application of tissue expanders and foreskin restoration are set to propel the growth of the Tissue Expander Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Tissue Expander Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tissue Expander Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Tissue Expander Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure for treating tissue inflammation and increasing spending on healthcare in the North American region.

2. Tissue Expander Market growth is being driven by the soaring count of breast reconstruction and other reconstruction techniques employing tissue expanders and foreskin restoration. However, sometimes complications like skin necrosis and wound dehiscence may result and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Tissue Expander Market.

3. Tissue Expander Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tissue Expander Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Tissue Expander Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin And Scalp Reconstruction, Face And Neck Reconstruction, and Others. The Breast Reconstruction Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring count of breast reconstruction surgeries being carried out consequent to mastectomy utilized to treat breast cancer. Foreskin restoration may be performed.

Tissue Expander Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use: Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing inclination of patients towards hospitals as suitable settings for the performance of reconstructive surgeries and foreskin restoration.

Tissue Expander Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Tissue Expander Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the great predominance of breast cancer resulting in the surging application of tissue expanders and foreskin restoration in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tissue Expander industry are -

1. Sientra, Inc

2. POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

3. PMT Corporation

4. Allergan

5. GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

