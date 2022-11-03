R.P. Wollbaum's Novels Immerse Readers in Historical Fiction
"Bears and Eagles" follows a Cossack recruit caught between British, Russian imperial ambitions
Readers will find themselves engrossed in thrilling periods of history through meticulously researched and accurate narratives.”ROCKY MOUNTAINS, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A big history buff, RP Wollbaum is a seasoned historical fiction author, penning the "Bears and Eagles" saga following the exploits of minor Russian noble Andreas Bekenbaum, who finds himself entwined in the imperial ambitions of the British and Russian powers as well as an ascending German confederation. The first installment of the saga, "Bears and Eagles" follows the younger son of a minor landholder as he joins a Cossack band for the first time as they go on campaign - hoping to survive the conflict and return home to buy a farm and start a family.
— R.P. Wollbaum
As Wollbaum’s novel unfolds, things don’t go as the noble expects. World events beyond his comprehension has him being bartered from one sovereign to another, a pawn in their geopolitical chessgames, and he winds up living a life he never dreamed of. While the Russian and British empires reward him well, the risks before him are also enormous.
Readers will get a detailed glimpse of this interesting and volatile period of history that is seldom depicted. They will also see how a minor noble ends up in Canada establishing a militia and police force in the Rocky Mountains, the foundation of the titular "Bears and Eagles" that will serve with distinction not only during this time period but also in future conflicts across the 20th century.
With "Bears and Eagles" and its sequels, readers will find themselves engrossed in thrilling periods of history through Wollbaum's narratives - meticulously researched and accurate stories that portray the complex politics of the time as well as how military operations were conducted back then. Wollbaum's tale also shows how the protagonist rises to the occasion and gains leadership skills that will be tested in the crucible of conflict.
About the Author
RP Wollbaum lives on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, Canada.
