Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

A rising focus on sustainable production methods has readily supplemented the appropriate nutritional chemicals market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market size is estimated to reach $16.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The said market has been gaining exponential traction over the last decade or more, particularly owing to the growth of livestock-related feeds and the subsequent by-products. A direct correlation has been identified between the two said factors-> Food Intake Quality and the Meat Output/ Other Output from the Animal. Nutrition has been bifurcated into various aspects such as vitamins and minerals, essential amino acids, dietary fibers, and various others. Activities pertaining to the intake of such factors aid in the processes such as gluconeogenesis, which in turn helps the by-products used by humans and other animals alike. Processes pertaining to energy storage from complex polysaccharides are facilitated by chemicals and nutrition. The shortage of such essential chemicals and nutrition can cause issues such as Feline Urological Syndrome, particularly in cats which can contribute to making bladder stones. Factors such as an increase in the dependence of meat for animal nutrition in both domesticated and livestock populations and the heightening knowledge persistent for healthy dietary intake have been the key drivers for the Animal Nutrition Chemicals Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant position of the region for producing cheap raw materials as compared to the other regions.

2. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growing economies of India and China which are now leveraging technologies to dominate in the chemical sector, which directly benefits the animal nutrition chemical market.

3. Owing to the growth in livestock production amongst the major economies and the supplemented need to feed appropriate nutritional food has readily benefited the market.

4. However, substandard products and qualities have translated into lower-than-expected yield in benefits have impeded the market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Amino Acids is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A deficiency of amino acids can be seen in the lower production of milk from cattle or bovine animals. As per the USDA, the US average milk per cow has gone down by 1 pound. However, there has been an increase in the US Cow numbers. The statistics demonstrate the need for amino acids in the feed.

2. Animal nutrition chemicals. For example, owing to the pandemic, a group of researchers went ahead to find the correlation between pet adoption and COVID-19 by using the “RSV” route, RSV= Relative Search Volume. Interestingly, the dog adoption search peaked in April 2020, while the cat adoption trend peaked in May-June 2020. Additionally, one in every five households adopted a pet in 2020, which has directly aided the application segment of animal food manufacturers.

3. Animal Food/Feed Manufacturers are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising needs of sustainable food products demanded by the households and farms supplemented by the growing livestock demand. Factors such as these would aid the market growth.

4. In California, a law has been subjugated, which places requirements on the manufacturers and the original producer of the livestock to follow diligent livestock production practices. One of the primary ingredients for making pet food is beef, which holds a value equivalent to $1.2 billion. Protein is required for maintenance, growth, lactation, and reproduction for bovine animals (cattle or later beef). It is a component of muscles, the nervous system, and connective tissue, and hence, feed manufacturers have readily adopted the chemical featurettes.

5. Beyond Meat- A predominant manufacturer of plant-based meat, observed a decrement of 15.6% in its revenue, which has propelled them to substantially reduce its profit targets and revenue estimates by up to 25%. The trend has been reflected by other plant-based producers, who are now making animal-based products soar again. Additionally, USDA has projected that demand for beef-pork-poultry would increase by more than 17% by 2030.

6. As per a report from Co Bank, there has been a 12% increase in feed costs, and it has been the highest jump since 2011. The following has slimmed down the profit margins, which have forced producers to follow sub-standard practices, but by following such practices, their by-product was readily negated by manufacturers. Owing to such factors, the market’s growth has and will be impeded.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Nutrition Chemicals industry are -

1. Tata Chemicals Ltd

2. Evonik Industries AG

3. Cargill, Inc

4. BASF SE

5. Novozymes

