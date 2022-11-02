Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Size to Hit USD 16.4 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing population hold of aged has created several medicinal usages for egg- Phosphatidylcholine which has aided the overall market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market size is estimated to reach $16.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Phosphatidylcholine or PC is a phospholipid that is attached to the choline particle. The phospholipids primarily contain fatty acids, glycerol, and phosphorus. Additionally, the phosphorus part of the phospholipid- the lecithin is made from phosphatidylcholine. Phosphatidylcholine is mainly derived from the egg-yolk or soybean. In recent years, awareness pertaining to the use of phospholipids have grown, as now their molecules are being actively used for signal transmission messengers, emulsifiers, and food stabilizer. Phospholipids form the major proportion of cell membranes, and thereby, play an important role in understanding the biochemistry and physiology of cells. Egg yolk lecithin contains 78% (w/w) phosphatidylcholine, 18% (w/w) phosphatidylethanolamine, and 2% (w/w) cholesterol. Phosphatidylcholine from egg yolk contains mainly saturated fatty acids and PUFA, which is a good model of biofilm. Various end-user applicators are heavily relying on the usage of Phosphatidylcholine as research has culminated and provides various medicinal benefits. Boost in the cognitive brain function, liver repairment, easing out the condition of IBD, and various others. Owing to the rise in the geriatric population coupled with various aging diseases and huge benefits portrayed by egg- phosphatidylcholine in helping other bodily functions have been identified as the key driver for the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Egg-Phosphatidylcholine-Market-Research-504971

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the robust demand from various applications. Additionally, consumers are widely aware of the said ingredient and the benefit it offers in terms of medicinal properties.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period, as the major production-related activities are now transferred to China, India, Bangladesh, and Taiwan owing to cheap labor resources which put down the end-product cost significantly.

3. Owing to the rise in the geriatric population coupled with various aging diseases and huge benefits portrayed by egg- phosphatidylcholine in helping other bodily functions have been identified as the key driver for the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market.

4. However, high product costs and soaring investment needs have shrunk the market growth and market participants. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504971

Segmental Analysis:

1. Emulsifier segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the growing consumption of various food and beverages, and its properties to elongate the shelf life. Additionally, cases of acne and other skin ailments are on the rise and will continue to do so, thereby helping the discussed application.

2. The right lecithin acting as an emulsifier and natural antioxidant enables to extend the shelf-life of various confectionery products, such as chocolate, chocolate coatings, fudge, and toffees. COVID-19 had a positive effect on the sales of chocolates and toffees. For example, Hershey went on to say that their chocolate and by-product sales soared 40-50% in the pandemic, and they believe people would continue to buy it as comfort food.

3. food and beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing need for vegan fruits and vegetables, and the use of egg lecithin in promoting the overall ripening process of fruits such as apples, grapes, cranberries, tomatoes, and other variables. Moreover, phospholipid lyso-phosphatidylethanolamine (LPE) is responsible for such a chemical process.

4. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust chemical players, and an immense end-user demand. For example, phosphatidylcholine can aid Alzheimer's disease. As per the Alzheimer Association, one in nine people or 11.3% of the senior population are suffering from Alzheimer's. Moreover, their numbers are only going to shoot, post the geriatric population boom.

5. The population is growing old globally. US CDC estimates that the senior population would hold close to 25% of the entire population by 2050, which currently is close to 18% in 2020. The growing population leads to an incremental case of various diseases and ailments which can be tackled with the usage of Egg Phosphatidylcholine. Scientific studies have indicated that PC usage can help in Alzheimer's Disease.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Egg Phosphatidylcholine industry are -

1. Nutrasal Inc

2. Avanti Polar Lipids In

3. Lipoid

4. Harmony Whole Foods Market

5. Natural Factors

Click on the following link to buy the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504971

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Alzheimer Drugs Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15390/alzheimers-drugs-market.html

B. Emulsifier Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11704/emulsifiers-market-analysis.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062