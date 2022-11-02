An Australian writer is drawing on his Yorkshire ancestry as inspiration for his new novel Red Winter Journey

Nominated for NSW Premier's Literature Award 2023 Read Winter Journey signed by Paul Rushworth-Brown at Author Academy's Reader's Summit

Rushworth-Brown has captured the essence of humanity with love, romance, fear and mystery in this engaging family saga set in the time of the English Civil War.

I usually don't like tales of war, but Rushworth-Brown has captured the essence of humanity with love, romance, fear and mystery in this engaging family saga. The twists and turns, and that ending.” — Dominique Mion

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's to which historical fiction carries us may seem utterly different...but they really existed!

Brought up in England, Paul Rushworth-Brown was perfectly situated to unearth the research needed to enrich his critically acclaimed novels. Each book tells the stories of his ancestors, the Rushworths. This extraordinary family is revealed in his most recent release, Red Winter Journey, which has been nominated for the Best Indie Book Award 2022 and the NSW Premier's Literary Award 2023 .

Beautiful winter backdrops and compelling action will play out before you as you are transported back in time. You will laugh, you will cry and be in awe of the twists and turns. The writing is very descriptive, the hooks very bold and is told in a way that places the reader in the time and place. You will be kept on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Red Winter Journey, the sequal to best selling novel Skulduggery (read for free), is the story of a family surviving in the time of the English Civil War; however, the story goes much deeper and focuses on the love of a father for his son and his plight to rescue him.

Nan Margery has just passed away from consumption. The protagonist of the story is fifteen-year-old Tommy Rushworth (Paul's great grandfather x9) who lives on the moors of Yorkshire, a desolate, bleak place with his family in a one-room stone cottage. They are poor, hungry tenants of Lord Birkhead, of Haworth manor, and scratch out a living tending a few sheep, spinning and weaving wool on put out from passing clothiers.

Thomas, not able to stop the Roundheads from taking his son enlists the help of Tommy’s drunken grandfather, John Hargreaves to bring Tommy back home. They battle storms, distance and roadblocks and retire to an alehouse where they meet a mysterious stranger and must comically share a bed with others, much to their dislike. Will they find their son in time or will they be shot as Parliamentarian sympathisers as they travel further east?

The steward of the manor tries to force them to become clubmen to protect the lord’s grain stores. Now they are freemen and not copyholders, the steward can’t force them so develops a dislike for the Rushworth family.

William falls for Lucy and asks her if he can court her, she agrees but only if he asks permission from her father. William arrives in Stanbury and knocks on the door. The door opens, it is not who he was expecting. Her father refuses William’s advances to his daughter despite her begging. Will their love endure?

The story is historically accurate, flawlessly researched and provides an intimate portrayal of what life was like back then. It is full of colourful secondary characters like John Pigshells, a brute of a man, with no manners or decorum, typical of the ‘lower sort’ of the time. He swears, cheats at cards, lays with prostitutes and robs strangers. His best friend, Robert Ferguson, spends far too much time with his sheep.

Thomas and John Hargreaves agree to help defend Bradford against the approaching Royalist army. They initially refuse but then become part of the successful defence of Bradford. They face cannon balls and cavalry charge all the while aiding the Puritan marksmen stationed in the church bell tower. The Royalists retreat allowing Thomas and John Hargreaves to continue their journey. Will they be too late to save their son Tommy?

Two Royalist spies arrive in Haworth, they start looking for Tommy, but is too late?

Paul is currently writing the third novel in the Skulduggery series called Dream of Courage which is set in the time when England was a republic under the reign of the Puritan, Oliver Cromwell. Witch-hunting, illegal wool broggers, the Halifax Gibbet, the ducking pond and a nasty little man by the name of Milton Killsin will keep the reader spellbound.

Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England in 1962. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and going to school in Toronto, Ontario where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father, Jimmy Brown who had moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties.

Paul was educated at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Australia. He became a writer in 2015 when he embarked on a six-month project to produce a written family history for his children, Christopher, Hayley and Rachael.

"The history of these people is rarely thought of and even less rarely written about because there are few records as most would have been illiterate. There is much written about the lords and ladies but what about the common people."​ Paul Rushworth-Brown - January 2019

Paul Rushworth-Brown will feature at the upcoming Book Fair Australia 26-27 November Sydney Show Ground

Find out more at www.paulrushworthbrownskulduggerywinterofred.com/

​

​

Red Winter Journey-Another novel by Paul Rushworth-Brown