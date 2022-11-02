Clientron Introduces Self-service POS System for High-speed Rail Companies

The Ultimate Choice of Self-service POS System for High-speed Rail Companies

The Ultimate Choice of Self-service POS System for High-speed Rail Companies

Clientron Self-service POS System - PST650 is compatible with a rich peripheral, making it the perfect self-service POS system for high-speed rail companies.

In the post-COVID-19 era, PST650 is the right choice for handling the ticketing business to avoid human contact and prevent the spread of the virus, and assist travelers as an information center.”
— Clientron Corp.
NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientron PST650 Printer POS system, the winner of the "Taiwan Excellence Award 2020", has won the favor of high-speed rail companies with its innovative and multi-functional design features, and has become the ultimate choice to be a self-service POS system.

High-speed rail companies sell millions of tickets every month. A fully functional printer POS system that allows passengers to complete the transaction process and print receipts and tickets are essential. With its compact design and sleek surface, PST650 is compatible with a rich peripheral, making it the perfect self-service POS system for high-speed rail companies.

Challenge for High-speed Rail Companies
During peak hours, it is common to see a large number of passengers lining up to buy tickets, which places a great burden on the staff and thus affects the quality of service. The company will need a huge budget to build a self-service area deployed with kiosks or vending machines to ease long queues. With limited space in the ticket hall, the company needs a self-service system that is compact and easy to install anywhere. Therefore, a full-featured, affordable, and compact POS system is everything a company needs.

Furthermore, in the post-COVID-19 era, high-speed rail companies also need to build self-service spaces to reduce the chance of people coming into contact and avoid long lines of passengers to maintain social distancing.

Spotlight of PST650
The all-in-one POS system PST650 features a power-efficient Intel® Bay Trail J1900 design that provides enough computing power to complete ticketing operations and display information to assist passengers before boarding. The PST650 will help your company grow with all of the following features:

Integrated printer inside
The Clientron PST650 is an all-in-one POS system with a 15-inch TFT LCD touchscreen integrated with a high-speed cube-type thermal printer inside. It offers an easy-to-read display and allows customers to pick up tickets and print receipts, reducing the waiting time during peak periods.

Sleek and compact design
The sleek and compact design of the PST650 allows companies to install multiple POS systems in a limited space. The stylish PST650 has proven to be the ideal solution for high-speed rail companies to arrange self-service areas at an affordable price.

Easy to maintain
The PST650 has a water-proof, dust-proof, and scratch-resistant display, so you can clean the bezel-less screen by simply wiping it with a cloth. The PST650 also provides easy access to a thermal printer, which can be lifted without a screwdriver, making it easy to replace thermal paper or printers in a fraction of the time.

Rich peripherals supported
Another major feature of PST650 is that the functions of the terminal can be expanded as required. The PST650 system supports a wide range of peripherals such as barcode scanners for electronic payments, magnetic stripe readers (MSRs) for credit card use, iButtons for system security, and Wi-Fi modules for surfing the Internet anywhere.

Adopting self-service POS system - PST650
As a global manufacturer of POS systems, Clientron has produced user-friendly POS systems that allow businesses to easily grow by improving transaction processes.

The self-service POS system PST650 can be used to sell tickets during peak hours, facilitate the transaction process, and print receipts and tickets, thereby improving the overall service speed, reducing waiting time, and improving passenger satisfaction.

In the post-COVID-19 era, high-speed rail companies install self-service POS systems to avoid human contact and prevent the spread of the virus. PST650 is the right choice for handling ticketing business and assisting travelers as an information center. For more information about PST650, please visit the product page at Clientron’s official website: https://www.clientron.com/en/goods.php?act=view&no=55 .

About Clientron
For over 35 years, Clientron has designed kiosks and POS for system integrators around the world. We help you get your project from conception to the storefront quicker and easier while providing second-to-none after-sales support.

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and the best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com.

Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Clientron Self-service Printer POS System

You just read:

Clientron Introduces Self-service POS System for High-speed Rail Companies

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068
Company/Organization
Clientron Corp.
3F, No. 75, Sec. 1, Sintai 5th Rd., Sijhih Dist.,
New Taipei City, 221
Taiwan
+886 2 2798 7068
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Clientron Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

Clientron POS, Thin Client, AUTO Electronics Manufacturer in Taiwan

More From This Author
Clientron Introduces Self-service POS System for High-speed Rail Companies
Work from Home with Clientron Thin Client TC238-JL
Improve Checkout Efficiency with Adjustable POS Scanners
View All Stories From This Author