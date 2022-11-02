Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Size to Boost USD $4.1 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market size is estimated to reach $4.1Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Natural sweeteners are carbohydrates obtained from vegetables, roots, seeds and nuts. Natural sweeteners contain calories and nutrients that are metabolized as they pass through the body. Increase in the demand for low-calorie products, rise in the prevalence of diabetes, growing demand for stevia products, rise in the investment by the major players, growing awareness regarding the healthcare alternatives, increase in the product launches based on the needs of the customer and growing applications of natural sweeteners in food and beverages industry are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the global market for the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand from diabetic population.

2. The growing demand for low-calorie products is driving the segment of stevia natural sweetener. High costs of production is one of the major factors which is said to reduce the growth of Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The growing demand for stevia products among the diabetic population is driving the growth of the market. Coconut sugar is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Table Top Sweetener, and Others. Food and Beverages segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the growing shift in the consumer preference towards natural sugar and increasing demand for innovative products from the customers.

3. The Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market based on the Geography can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share with 34.86% of market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing demand for stevia products, high availability of raw materials, and rise in the investment by the major companies.

4. The consumers are getting aware of their nutritional needs owing to the growing awareness regarding healthcare alternatives. Hence consumers are shifting towards healthier and natural products with respect to the consumption of food and beverage products, which is propelling the growth of the Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market.

5. There is a rapid increase in the demand for low-calorie and sugarless products owing to the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity among the consumers across the world, which is estimated to enhance the growth of the Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Naturally Derived Sweeteners industry are -

1. Tate and Lyle Plc

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Cargill

4. Evolva Holding SA

5. PureCircle Ltd

