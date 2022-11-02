JGomes is releasing his new album "Mister Richard Porter" on Nov 25, 2022

This new album is by the CEO of Ground of Bosses and highlights his partnership with Intercept Music and Method Man

WATERBURY , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- He is an artist, rapper, and songwriter who made his way into the music industry with his lyrical wordplay and rhythmic flow. He has written for many great artists but preferred not to take credit for them. One of his songs that he had ghostwritten made it into the top ten, which pushed four significant labels to scout him and four deals from major labels are on the table. He is also known as Mister and has a stage presence while performing at many famous venues.Learn more about the JGomes and Intercept Collab Music at https://shop.interceptmusic.com/collections/j-gomes He refused to be limited to any single genre, so he has decided to release a new album called "Mister Richard Porter," which will release on 11/25/2022 and be available on all platforms. His work as a ghostwriter and dynamic style landed him a partnership with an excellent distribution company like Intercept Music and rapper Method Man. His true purpose is to motivate people through his music, as he knows well what it means to lose motivation due to his hardships.Connecticut is a place that is usually overlooked in the entertainment business. As JGomes is from Connecticut, he knows how a lack of motivation can affect a person. He refused to be limited to only his music and, in 2012, decided to start his own company, "Ground of Bosses ENT." The vision behind the company was to motivate people to feel in control and be the boss. The company's primary mission is to partner with people with vast skills and dedication to be leaders in their own life.JGomes hopes to shine a light on Connecticut with the vision of granting opportunities to more people with his music and company. His life hasn't been smooth, but he has achieved what most people desire by being his boss. He has knowledge and experience of both hardships faced in street life and stability, which has enabled him to inspire other people with his work, music, and dedication.About Jason GomesJason was brought up by his parents, who have two different mindsets. He had a tough childhood and was brought up in a music-filled environment. JGomes is from Connecticut, where getting a break into the entertainment industry was difficult. But he has outgrown his past self and now has partnered with great distribution companies while even dropping albums that received excellent reviews. CEO and founder of a company, JGomes, motivates listeners to be their boss. The artist delivers motivation with a unique style and catchy wordplay in his music.