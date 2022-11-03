Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Risk Mitigation Technologies, Talks About Domestic Violence and Workplace Violence

Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Owner, Risk Mitigation Technologies www.RiskMitigationTechnologiesllc.com Board Certified Workplace Violence & Threat Specialist www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Also discussed are "best practices" to minimize risk and things you can do right now to be more safe......“In The Boardroom” On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to speak with Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Owner, Risk Mitigation Technologies about domestic violence, workplace violence, and best practices to minimize risk and to be more safe.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Owner, Principal Security Consultant, Risk Mitigation Technologies

********************************************************************************************************************************************

Board Certified Workplace Violence & Threat Specialist

Paul has been a public safety professional for more than 30 years and has more than 12 years of college teaching experience educating students in criminal justice, behavioral sciences, and security studies.

Aside from being this company's founder, Paul is a retired Lieutenant and Executive Officer for a Massachusetts Police Department. He graduated from Anna Maria College with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and served on the Board of Directors of the International Public Safety Association.

Paul is holding several industry specific credentials to include Board-Certified Workplace Violence and Threat Specialist (WVTS), Certified De-escalation Instructor (NCI), Certified Protection Officer Instructor (CPOI), Certified Situational Awareness Advanced Practitioner (SAS-AP), and a Certified Crisis Intervention Specialist (CCIS), among others. Paul is a member of several professional associations to include the International Association of Professional Security Consultants, ASIS, the International Public Safety Association, the National Anger Management Association, and the Crisis Prevention Institute.

Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC offers litigation support, various safety training courses and independent consulting services.

We offer case review, expert testimony, and consultation on security standards and best practices in all areas of security negligence and premises liability, with special expertise in Workplace Place Violence and Threat Management.

Venues we have worked with include hospitals, hotels, bars, apartment complexes, condominium associations, schools, universities, retail outlets and public spaces. We collaborate with both plaintiff and defense counsel.

*************************************************************************************************************************************************

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Paul. It’s an honor to speak to speak with you – as a public safety professional for more than 30 years and retired Lieutenant and Executive Officer for a Massachusetts Police Department, your background, credentials, and experience are truly impressive. Before we discuss in detail the services capabilities of your firm, Risk Mitigation Technologies (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/), please tell us more about your impressive background.

Joseph Paul Manley: Thank you for having me. Many know that I have made it my mission to drive continuous safety by evaluating security risks, creating crisis interventions plans, developing policies, and providing training, education, consulting and management for clients and citizens with diverse security needs.

I help people both in and out of business create a safer and more productive environment by helping them manage their risk and preventing safety and security incidents from occurring.

Utilizing my real-life experiences in Security Management and Law Enforcement and Physical Security consulting, I will give you professional unbiased recommendations based solely on your needs and proven industry accepted best practices and standards. You will benefit from my deep understanding of the security challenges organizations face when addressing acts of targeted violence or threatening behavior because I have studied, evaluated, planned for, and responded to them with risk mitigation strategies that have proved effective.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: One will read on your site, “At Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC, we can help you manage your risk, build resilience and protect your assets (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/services). We have consulted with and trained public agencies and private companies in a classroom setting and on the job.” Please give us an overview, Paul, of the services you provide.

Joseph Paul Manley: In July 2016, I launched Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC. Since that time, we have designed and managed an effective security operation plan for Salem's annual Halloween event of 1,000+ attendees at a Massachusetts hotel, ensuring optimal safety, security, and a peaceful event. For a Metro Boston university, we collaborated with University Administrators to build a world-class security operational management plan that minimized risk and maximized security for 3,000+ participants at the university's commencement in Metro Boston. We have also conducted a security evaluation for an elementary school in Massachusetts, improving security and reducing labor costs by using advanced technologies.

Leveraging more than 30 years of working as a law enforcement officer, particularly in the physical security realm, we are able to address the growing need in the private sector for comprehensive vulnerability studies on critical infrastructure.

We also provide expert workplace violence prevention solutions that help prepare you and your employees to detect, prevent, respond, and recover from emergency situations in and out of the workplace. Our workplace violence prevention training utilizes a story-based approach with nuanced scenarios. Learners must decide how they would respond to several issues that could arise in a workplace violence situation.

We talk a lot about situational awareness and strategies to recognize and respond to aggressive behavior. One way of responding is using practical de-escalation strategies that work. During this segment of the program our presentation covers three core concepts that I believe are the foundation for de-escalation aggressive behaviors.

1. Body language

2. Tone of voice

3. Active/Reflective listening

During the power point lecture, we share firsthand experiences to highlight how the three core concepts work. There are several short videos that also highlight and demonstrate the three core concepts. The videos are geared towards how to recognize and respond to aggressive behaviors. In addition, your staff will go through dynamic, realistic scenarios which will help develop stress inoculation, muscle memory, self-confidence, and confidence in each other. You and your staff will also get real time feedback as to what was done right and what can be tweaked and done differently. Because the course provides opportunities for the participants to participate in practical skill building, when they complete the training, they are well on their way to becoming more effective professionals in communication.

What I want to emphasize is our programs are practical and engaging, designed to raise awareness without creating fear, and focus on developing new behaviors.

Advocating and caring for someone experiencing a crisis can be extremely stressful. It’s important to have a plan in place, know the best techniques to de-escalate the situation and know where to turn when you need help.

We offer case review, expert testimony, and consultation on security standards and best practices in all areas of security negligence and premises liability, with special expertise in Workplace Place Violence Prevention and Threat Management. We are available to consult and testify on crime foreseeability, risk assessment, workplace violence detection, prevention, response and recovery, private and corporate training, and industry standards. Our experience in law enforcement and public safety, security management, physical security consulting and university teaching provides us the framework to serve as expert witnesses in litigation.

As a professional speaker my presentations are based on real-life experiences and solid information. I have been researching and analyzing what puts people at risk or protects them from violence for years. Your organization needs data from legitimate sources to make superior decisions. The narratives are jammed full of the information leaders need after the speech is done. Every presentation given is packed full of recent examples and the latest information, straight out of my personal database. All my talks are tailored to meet your needs.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: The Case Studies here (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/case-studies) and Testimonials (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/testimonials) about your services speak volumes about the respect and confidence that your clients have for you, Paul, and your firm. Please tell us more about your Special Event Security Services and Elementary School Security Plans.

Joseph Paul Manley: Risk Mitigation technologies, LLC is the premier provider of security services for special events, from shareholder meetings, boards of directors’ meetings, discreet private events, and major celebrations, to highly publicized conferences and high-profile spectator events.

It was a matter of weeks after launching Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC that the organizers of a high-profile annual event was concerned about their ability to react effectively to disruptive incidents that might occur at the annual Haunted Happenings events taking place at a downtown Salem, Massachusetts hotel. There were layers of uncoordinated security infrastructure including the private security teams of high net worth and celebrity attendees, high profile political and government officials as well as government security forces, and emergency services.

We were engaged to redesign, implement, and manage a security plan for the event comprising of a proactive and reactive intervention capability. We provided a detailed evaluation of the threats surrounding the event, practical mitigation strategies and crisis management support in case of a serious incident. We trained security, safety and emergency support teams working within the event to ensure an effective response to incidents that utilized the capabilities of each group.

The client relied upon our expertise to ensure that the risk of disruptive incidents was mitigated to the greatest extent possible and could be effectively confined if they were to occur. The client also relied upon Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC’s wider risk mitigation capability. This gave the client peace of mind and enhanced the overall safety of the event.

Our meticulous planning, preparation and global expertise allow our clients to focus on the narrative of their events and any pressing business at hand in a safe and secure operating environment for all concerned.

We were engaged by an elementary school in Massachusetts who were looking for a comprehensive security program.

The Main building on campus and monitoring vehicle traffic provided unique security challenges. The school sought recommendations on improving the institute’s overall security program and a way to monitor traffic flow in and out of the campus. We were contacted to see what security solutions we could provide. We conducted a detailed Risk Assessment to determine security needs and proposed a customized, integrated program. Collaborating with the School’s Technology team, the school was provided a detailed map of the camera locations. The types of equipment/services recommended included:

- Exterior cameras in selected locations around the facility to monitor communal areas and enhance the overall security of the campus.

- Two high-definition video surveillance cameras with analytics technology at the main entrance to monitor vehicles.

- A high-quality CCTV system with remote viewing access and remote video surveillance capabilities.

- A Network Video Recorder (NVR) via a wireless access point

The school community was incredibly happy with the outcome. The Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC security program now in place has benefited the school by providing an overall enhancement of campus security and reducing labor costs. The cameras with analytic technology provide a count of vehicles entering and exiting the campus. The remote viewing capabilities assist the staff with monitoring the entire campus. The NVR provides a record of activity around the school property during sporting and other events.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We understand Paul that domestic violence is a particular area of passion of yours and we read with great interest in your blog (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/blog, “Domestic Violence is a hidden threat because businesses typically do not know that there could be an employee with a domestic violence problem. Often, even if the employer does know, the information usually does not end up in the hands of the security team or upper management who are able to help the employee. Therefore, the entire organization is at risk if there is a domestic violence victim in the organization and nobody knows about it. They do not know how to help because they do not know there is a problem, and the security team does not know who to keep an eye out for because they have not been alerted.” We couldn’t agree more about this “hidden threat”. Please elaborate on this subject for us?

Joseph Paul Manley: When we think of domestic violence, we typically don’t think about the workplace, but we should because domestic violence has no boundaries, and doesn’t stay at home. We need to change our thinking.

Domestic Violence is a hidden threat because businesses typically do not know that there could be an employee with a domestic violence problem. If they do know about it, they are reluctant to dig into employees’ personal lives. Often, the information does not end up in the hands of the security team or upper management who are able to help the employee. Therefore, the entire organization is at risk if there is a domestic violence victim in the organization and nobody knows about it. They do not know how to help because they do not know there is a problem, and the security team does not know who to keep an eye out for because they have not been alerted.

In a recent survey completed by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 21 percent of full-time employed adults said they were victims of domestic violence and 74 percent of that group said they’ve been harassed at work. Yet 65 percent of companies don’t have a formal workplace domestic violence prevention policy, according to research conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Only 20 percent offer training on domestic violence, the 2020 survey found.

One in every four women and one in ten men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Department of Labor reports that victims of domestic violence lose nearly eight million days of paid work per year in the U.S., resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in productivity for employers. These statistics are disturbing.

Ignorance of the issue is no longer an excuse for employers. You owe it to your employees to keep them safe. The Centers for Disease Control reports that alarmingly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes. In the U.S., an average of twenty people experiences intimate partner physical violence every minute, which equates to more than ten million abuse victims annually, according to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Domestic violence affects people of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status; anyone can be a victim or offender of domestic violence.

The biggest impact an employer can make for his or her employees in terms of having a domestic violence policy is through education. Executive buy-in and a comprehensive plan are essential for a companywide initiative. Also, it is important that the workplace have an open-door policy so employees will feel like they have someone with whom they can talk. If we incorporate this into our ongoing educational training, employees may be more willing to talk with someone.

Safety must be a top priority because domestic violence thrives in a culture of silence. Workplaces and communities can support victims, their children, and families by working together to create a safe working environment through awareness, education, and a commitment to safety and security as part of a comprehensive workplace violence prevention program.

For the complete interview with Joseph Paul Manley, please click here: https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_RiskMitigationTechnologies_Joesph_Paul_Manley

For more information, please click here: : https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions. Our flagship IN THE BOARDROOM platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about us: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com