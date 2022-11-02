YouParcel partners with All Port Cargo Services (part of EV Cargo) to boost flagship Ship7 platform’s growth
YouParcel announces strategic partnership with All Port Cargo Services to boost their flagship Ship7 platform’s growth.
We are proud to announce our partnership with All Cargo Services. Our partnership will allow us to provide our members with the best service quality and a better cross-border shopping experience.”TOTOWA, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouParcel CEO Onur Kutlubay announces partnership with All Port Cargo Services: "We are so excited to announce our strategic partnership with All Port Cargo Services to boost our flagship Ship7 platform's growth."
— YouParcel CEO Onur Kutlubay
Ship7 enables cross-border shoppers worldwide to shop freely from merchants in the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, and many more countries coming soon. The partnership will allow Ship7 to offer Pakistani customers a seamless shopping experience from their favorite brands. All Port Cargo Services has been in business for over 30 years, providing custom services to retailers and brands. All Port Cargo Services is part of freight forwarding giant EV Cargo. All Port Cargo Services is also a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Shipping Council (WSC).
As a global provider of logistics solutions, All Port Cargo Services is the perfect partner for Ship7 brand to boost its growth in the region. YouParcel is looking forward to bringing its customers an even better shopping experience by offering them quality shipping services from a global player.
Ship7 has been growing aggressively since its inception in 2016 by YouParcel. More than half a million global shoppers prefer buying merchandise from US and UK merchants and trust Ship7 and its Shopping Assistance and Shipping services. In 2022 Ship7 kept investing in several line-hauls to provide its fast and affordable shipping service. Ship7's vision is to build a logistics ecosystem that empowers shoppers and merchants to buy and sell goods across borders. Ship7's mission is to provide a seamless, transparent, and convenient experience for global customers when shopping from international retailers.
With All Port Cargo Services, YouParcel is confident that Ship7 will attain the highest service quality with the best costs for its members. YouParcel will continue investing in technology and infrastructure development to make global shoppers' shopping experience seamless, transparent, and convenient.
YouParcel CEO Onur Kutlubay: "We are proud to announce our partnership with All Cargo Services. Our partnership will allow us to provide our members with the best service quality and more opportunities when shopping from international retailers. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to working with All Cargo Services."
About YouParcel
YouParcel is a leading provider of logistics, delivery, and fulfillment services for e-commerce. Based in New Jersey, YouParcel has facilities in many locations across the USA and the United Kingdom. YouParcel is able to provide a large number of services and products that are tailored to meet the needs of today’s e-commerce market. With its experienced multi-national team, YouParcel has been able to provide exceptional customer service and product quality. To learn more about YouParcel, please visit www.youparcel.com.
Media Relations
YouParcel
+1 201-366-0444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn