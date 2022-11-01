Diagnox Health harnesses global distribution power

Well-researched, cost-effective and reliable healthcare products and solutions for at-home and professional settings from Diagnox Health.

Partners with Cardinal Health to reach its worldwide customer base

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet the growing professional and consumer demand for its diagnostic tests, Diagnox Health, a leading provider of at-home testing solutions, has partnered with Cardinal Health, one of the biggest distributors of healthcare and pharmaceutical products in the United States.The partnership with Cardinal Health means Dallas-based Diagnox Health's at-home testing solutions are now well within reach of anyone, anywhere, anytime.Driven by a commitment to empowering people around the world through health and wellness awareness, Diagnox Health offers a wide range of at-home testing and wellness screening products under sub-brands, Urinox™, SmartChek™, Ketonox™, and nebuNOX™. The Urinox™ multiparameter urinalysis test strips aid in the diagnosis of different metabolic and systematic diseases that affect kidney and liver function. The Ketonox urine ketone test enables people on a ketogenic diet to track their ketosis journey efficiently. Products like Uninox-10 and Ketonox are also supported by mobile apps that help customers maintain their health profiles and share test results with their healthcare providers to receive a real-time data-centric diagnosis."Our vision is to enable people through knowledge, and it literally translates into the dictum: "your health is in your hands." We aim to deliver well-researched, cost-effective, easy-to-use testing solutions in professional and home-settings, and in doing so, seek to provide the tools, testing, and education to empower people to better understand their bodies and their health," says Dr. H. Ali, the CEO, and co-founder of Diagnox Health.Women's Health and wellness products are a central theme of Diagnox's product portfolio. Cost-effective UTI test strips enable people to detect clinical signs of urinary tract infections from the convenience of their homes. At home yeast infection test kit is a recent addition to the Diagnox portfolio. It is a game-changer screening kit for women's health, combining convenience and privacy to detect vaginal infections.With the global rapid test market set to grow exponentially in coming years, Diagnox Health is poised to forge game-changing partnerships, be it in research and development, product innovation, or delivery and distribution of its unique products to a growing customer base worldwide. "Our strategic partnership with Cardinal Health is a step in that direction, and harnessing Cardinal Health at-Home's wide distribution network directly supports our mission of providing diagnostics and testing at point-of-care and home," Dr. Ali adds.Cardinal Health is decidedly one of the leading distributors of medical and laboratory products across the U.S. and worldwide. It serves as many as 90% of America's hospitals, over 60,000 pharmacies, and more than 10,000 specialty physician offices and clinics.Diagnox Health's partnership with Cardinal Health is driven by the vision to maximize the reach and penetration of its at-home testing and diagnostic tools within the U.S. and across the globe. It boasts a very satisfied and ever-growing global customer base in North America, the Caribbean, the U.K., Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Urinox-10 Urine Test Strips from Diagnox Health aid in the diagnosis of several diseases that affect kidney, liver, and urinary tract function.