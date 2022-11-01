Conduct Board Releases November Disciplinary Hearings

The following is a schedule of cases set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in November. All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the Board, are open to the public, and begin at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below.

November 7

Disciplinary Counsel v. Albert Linden Purola

(on remand, mitigation only; 9 a.m. start)

Case No. 2022-003

Respondent’s counsel: None

November 9

In re Reinstatement of Blaine Lawrence Gottehrer, Petitioner; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator

Case No. 2008-086

Petitioner’s counsel: Susan M. Stephanoff, Cleveland

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 South Front Street, Columbus

November 15-16

Disciplinary Counsel v. Natalie Ference Grubb

Case No. 2022-020

Respondent’s counsel: Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 South Front Street, Columbus