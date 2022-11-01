Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,457 in the last 365 days.

Conduct Board Releases November Disciplinary Hearings

The following is a schedule of cases set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in November.  All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the Board, are open to the public, and begin at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Hearings may be continued for good cause at any time.  Please contact the Board at 614.387.9370 to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below.

November 7
Disciplinary Counsel v. Albert Linden Purola
(on remand, mitigation only; 9 a.m. start)
Case No. 2022-003
Respondent’s counsel:  None
Hearing link

November 9
In re Reinstatement of Blaine Lawrence Gottehrer, Petitioner; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator
Case No. 2008-086
Petitioner’s counsel:  Susan M. Stephanoff, Cleveland
Hearing location:  Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 South Front Street, Columbus

November 15-16
Disciplinary Counsel v. Natalie Ference Grubb
Case No. 2022-020
Respondent’s counsel:  Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus
Hearing location:  Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 South Front Street, Columbus

You just read:

Conduct Board Releases November Disciplinary Hearings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.