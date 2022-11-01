Conduct Board Releases November Disciplinary Hearings
The following is a schedule of cases set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in November. All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the Board, are open to the public, and begin at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Hearings may be continued for good cause at any time. Please contact the Board at 614.387.9370 to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below.
November 7
Disciplinary Counsel v. Albert Linden Purola
(on remand, mitigation only; 9 a.m. start)
Case No. 2022-003
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing link
November 9
In re Reinstatement of Blaine Lawrence Gottehrer, Petitioner; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator
Case No. 2008-086
Petitioner’s counsel: Susan M. Stephanoff, Cleveland
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 South Front Street, Columbus
November 15-16
Disciplinary Counsel v. Natalie Ference Grubb
Case No. 2022-020
Respondent’s counsel: Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 South Front Street, Columbus